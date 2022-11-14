All systems ready, full field at 55th Jamaica Open Golf Championship

The Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) held its final media briefing ahead of the 55th Jamaica Open Golf Championship on Saturday at the Tryall Golf Club in Sandy Bay, Hanover. The pro-am tournament followed at 12:30 p.m.

The championship will be held at Tryall for the fourth-consecutive year from Saturday, November 12 (pro-am) to Tuesday, November 15 on the par 72 golf course.

Ewan Peebles, director of golf who spoke at the media briefing, said everything is in place in terms of the course readiness for another successful championship.

“We had some heavy rains yesterday (Friday) and a little more rain is forecast for today (Saturday), so the golf course is softened up over the last 24 hours or so. If we can get through the pro-am this afternoon I believe the forecast for the three tournament days Sunday, Monday, Tuesday is for little or no rain but certainly the rain has greened the golf course up. It’ll play a little bit softer. It might play a little bit longer but the big thing right now we have no wind at all and the wind is typically a major feature when playing here at Tryall and it’s part of the challenge and defence of the golf course.

“If the wind does not get up with these soft conditions we are expecting some low scores.”

He also said the course is looking very nice and is fully ready for the championship, but he would love to see some sunshine now.

The rains did come in heavy doses during the pro-am and eventually play had to be stopped with everyone being scored at the nine-hole mark.

Peter Chin, chairman of the organizing committee said the final figures showed 90 golfers registered for the championship and an increase in the prize money. “We have very exciting golf in store for the next four days. Three days of actual competition and today we have the pro-am which will involve a lot of local players who want to play with the pros and we are looking to start that at 12:30 p.m. and all systems go. He also said “the field is 90, which is the maximum we can go and the prize money is $110. We have great up and coming players in the event. We have the returning champion Mark Maguire and the 2020 champion Patrick Cover, so we expect very stiff competition from all involved.”

One of the pro golfers, Hunter Summy said he is looking forward to the championship this year. “It (the course) feels great. The course is probably in the best shape I have ever seen it. The greens are running. The fairways are nice. It’s gonna pay to hit fairways this week. The rough is not anything to play with, the course is tight anyway but preparing for the Open you just wanna hit fairways and two puts if a birdie comes take but pars are great on this golf course.”

The other speaker at the media briefing was Scott Summy of Aqua Bay, the third time presenting sponsor of the Jamaica Open. He said, “I have pretty high expectations, I know there is a full field (and) we are pretty much done with Covid for the most part, so things are getting back to normal and I think the quality of the players is going to be very high this year.” He also said he had played on the course during the week and that it was in very good shape for high level competition.”