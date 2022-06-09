Alex Powell Becomes First Jamaican to Claim Victory at FIA Karting Championships

Young karting sensation Alex Powell made history over the weekend by becoming the first person from Jamaica to top the podium at the FIA Karting European Championships.

The 14-year-old won round three of the Championships in Kristianstad, Sweden, on Sunday. He is also the first karter from the Caribbean to achieve a victory in the championships.

“Jamaican, Alex Powell, cruised to a sweet and well-deserved victory at the FIA Karting event which took place in Sweden this weekend,” said Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who sent congratulations to the youngster via social media.

“Alex’s victory meant that for the very first time in FIA History, the Jamaican national anthem was played. Alex continues to make a name for himself and for Jamaica in a sport that is usually dominated by drivers from Scandinavian countries. We are so proud of you Alex! #TeamJamaica #JamaicaSensation,” he added.

Jamaica’s Minister of Sports, Olivia Grange also congratulated Alex on his win, writing:

“We have done it again, showing the world what a sports powerhouse little Jamaica is. This time through the magnificent efforts Alex Powell who made history today when he became the first Jamaican ever and the first person from the Caribbean to win an FIA Karting race. Let us all salute young Alex Powell who through his dedication, determination and skills has brought Jamaica new glory in the international sporting arena.”

Alex, who was born in the United States, is a cousin of Jamaican Olympic athlete Asafa Powell. His father is Jamaican rally driver John Powell.

For the past several years, Alex has been steadily making a name for himself in the karting world as a Jamaican driver.

He recently placed third in round two of the four-round event in Zuera, Spain. In April 2019, at the age of 11, he joined the Mercedes Junior Formula One (F1) team, making him the youngest driver to join the Mercedes team. After joining with the Mercedes team, he went on to win several races including the ROK Cup Superfinal (Mini ROK) and 24° South Garda Winter Cup (Mini ROK) that season.