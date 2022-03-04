Sara Misir makes cut! … Through to top 15 of Formula Woman

The Caribbean’s first Formula Woman finalist Sara Misir bagged herself a golden ticket to compete on Friday as one of 15 finalists after her team stormed to victory in the endurance race.

Misir participated as part of a four-woman team that completed an endurance test for 100 minutes at the PF International Kart Circuit on Thursday.

Misir recorded the second-fastest time of the day from a pool of about 75 drivers.

“I am overwhelmed with excitement at my performance today (Thursday), and I am happy my team won. We started in 14th position and then shot to first within the first ten laps and managed to hold on until the end. I look forward to competing on Friday for a spot in the top 10.”

Misir was selected to participate in the Formula Woman final from a field of almost 10,000 applicants. The top four and two reserve drivers will join the McLaren GT4 team in the 2022 GT Cup Championships, slated for legs in Italy, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.

The 15 finalists will be whittled down to 10 when they compete again on Friday at the Croft Circuit, with the final race day for the top four slated for March 9.

The Formula Woman finalists are tested in speed, mental performance, fitness, and technical knowledge related to motorsport.

For Misir, days one and two were challenging.

“It has been challenging for me because the weather conditions have not been ideal. It was quite cold and wet yesterday, which takes a bit of getting used to. I am feeling confident, and so far, this has been an invaluable experience.”

The RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation Awards recently recognized Misir as a 2021 motorsports athlete of the year.