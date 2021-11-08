2021 World Cup “My Worst Ever” Says Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle has labeled his just-concluded campaign in the Twenty20 World Cup as his “worst ever”, after scraping only 45 runs from five innings.

In his last World Cup appearance against Australia on Saturday, the 42-year-old sparkled briefly with two sixes before departing for 15 and waved to the crowd emotionally as he left the field before being embraced by teammates.

“I was just trying to enjoy the last game. It was a very disappointing World Cup for us,” Gayle said in a post-match interview.

“For me personally as well, this was probably my worst World Cup but these things do happen and it’s just sad it came in the back end of my career.

“But we have some great talent coming up in West Indies cricket. All I can do is play my supporting role with them and wish West Indies cricket all the very best.”

Gayle has endured a run of miserable form all year and was picked for the World Cup despite averaging 17 from 16 T20 Internationals.

There was no improvement during the tournament, Gayle’s form typifying West Indies’ fortunes as they lost four of their five matches to finish one from the bottom of the six-team Group 1 on two points.

Gayle, who displayed a rare moment of anguish after being dismissed on Saturday, said his lack of form had been a source of personal pain.

“It was a pleasure always to represent West Indies. I’m very passionate about West Indies,” he explained.

“It really hurts bad when we lose games and we don’t get the result and the fans [are] so [much] more very important to me because I’m an entertainer.

“When I don’t get the chance to entertain them it really hurt me a lot. You might not see that expression – I might not show those sort of emotions – but I’m gutted inside for the fans, and especially for this World Cup as well.”

While teammate Dwayne Bravo announced last week he would retire following the World Cup, Chris Gayle had remained coy on his future.

Both players were given a guard of honor by the Australians following Saturday’s contest but the Jamaican said he hoped to play one final game in front of his home crowd before making his exit.

“I was just having some fun today,” said Gayle, the most prolific batsman in T20 history.

“Put everything that happened to one side, I was just interacting with the fans in the stands and just having some fun, seeing it is going to be my last World Cup.

“I would love to play one more World Cup but I don’t think they would allow me,” he added with a laugh.

“It’s been a phenomenal career. I didn’t announce any retirement but they actually give me one [more] game in Jamaica in front of my home crowd and then I can say ‘hey guys, thank you so much.

“If not, I would’ve announced it (retirement) a long time. I would’ve been joining DJ Bravo in the back end in saying thanks to each and everyone but I can’t say that just yet.”

CMC