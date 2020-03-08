2020 Premier International Night Cricket Tournament in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Florida – The City of Lauderhill, with the support of Mayor Ken Thurston & Commissioner Richard Campbell, hosts an International T20 Night Cricket Tournament on Saturdays starting from March 7th to June 6th at the Lauderhill Sports Park (7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33313).
Cricket teams from the United States, Guyana, India, Pakistan, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago will battle it out in a series of matches (played in the evening and night) until the final game that will decide the winner of the tournament on June 6.
2020 is the 18th Year Anniversary Celebration of the tournament. CNW NETWORK is a proud sponsor of this event.
View the schedule of the tournament below:
T20 Night Cricket Schedule
|Game
|Week
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Time
|#1
|Preliminary Rounds – Week #1
|March 7, 2020
|India
|Guyana
|4:30 PM
|#2
|Preliminary Rounds – Week #1
|March 7, 2020
|Trinidad & Tobago
|Pakistan
|7:30 PM
|#3
|Week #2
|March 14, 2020
|Trinidad & Tobago
|Team USA
|4:30 PM
|#4
|Week #2
|March 14, 2020
|India
|Jamaica
|7:30 PM
|#5
|Week #3
|March 21, 2020
|Pakistan
|Team USA
|4:30 PM
|#6
|Week #3
|March 21, 2020
|Guyana
|Trinidad & Tobago
|7:30 PM
|#7
|Week #4
|March 28, 2020
|Pakistan
|Jamaica
|4:30 PM
|#8
|Week #4
|March 28, 2020
|India
|Trinidad & Tobago
|7:30 PM
|#9
|Week #5
|April 4, 2020
|Team USA
|India
|4:30 PM
|#10
|Week #5
|April 4, 2020
|Trinidad & Tobago
|Jamaica
|7:30 PM
|N/a
|N/a
|April 11, 2020
|No Games
|N/a
|N/a
|#11
|Week #6
|April 18, 2020
|Pakistan
|India
|4:30 PM
|#12
|Week #6
|April 18, 2020
|Jamaica
|Guyana
|7:30 PM
|N/a
|N/a
|April 25, 2020
|No Games
|N/a
|N/a
|#13
|Week #7
|May 2, 2020
|Pakistan
|Guyana
|4:30 PM
|#14
|Week #7
|May 2, 2020
|Team USA
|Jamaica
|7:30 PM
|N/a
|N/a
|May 9, 2020
|No Games
|N/a
|N/a
|#15
|Week #8
|May 16, 2020
|South Florida Legends
|Lauderhill Invitational XI
|4:30 PM
|#16
|Week #8
|May 16, 2020
|Guyana
|Team USA
|7:30 PM
|N/a
|N/a
|May 23, 2020
|No Games
|N/a
|N/a
|#17
|Week #9 (Semi-finals)
|May 30, 2020
|Number 2 Seed
|Number 3 Seed
|4:30 PM
|#18
|Week #9 (Semi-finals)
|May 30, 2020
|Number 1 Seed
|Number 4 Seed
|7:30 PM
|#19
|Week #10 (Finals)
|June 6, 2020
|Winner of Game #17
|Winner of Game #18
|6:00 PM