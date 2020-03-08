2020 Premier International Night Cricket Tournament in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Florida – The City of Lauderhill, with the support of Mayor Ken Thurston & Commissioner Richard Campbell, hosts an International T20 Night Cricket Tournament on Saturdays starting from March 7th to June 6th at the Lauderhill Sports Park (7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33313).

Cricket teams from the United States, Guyana, India, Pakistan, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago will battle it out in a series of matches (played in the evening and night) until the final game that will decide the winner of the tournament on June 6.

2020 is the 18th Year Anniversary Celebration of the tournament. CNW NETWORK is a proud sponsor of this event.

View the schedule of the tournament below:

T20 Night Cricket Schedule

Game Week Date Team 1 Team 2 Time
#1 Preliminary Rounds – Week #1 March 7, 2020 India Guyana 4:30 PM
#2 Preliminary Rounds – Week #1 March 7, 2020 Trinidad & Tobago Pakistan 7:30 PM
#3 Week #2 March 14, 2020 Trinidad & Tobago Team USA 4:30 PM
#4 Week #2 March 14, 2020 India Jamaica 7:30 PM
#5 Week #3 March 21, 2020 Pakistan Team USA 4:30 PM
#6 Week #3 March 21, 2020 Guyana Trinidad & Tobago 7:30 PM
#7 Week #4 March 28, 2020 Pakistan Jamaica 4:30 PM
#8 Week #4 March 28, 2020 India Trinidad & Tobago 7:30 PM
#9 Week #5 April 4, 2020 Team USA India 4:30 PM
#10 Week #5 April 4, 2020 Trinidad & Tobago Jamaica 7:30 PM
N/a N/a April 11, 2020 No Games N/a N/a
#11 Week #6 April 18, 2020 Pakistan India 4:30 PM
#12 Week #6 April 18, 2020 Jamaica Guyana 7:30 PM
N/a N/a April 25, 2020 No Games N/a N/a
#13 Week #7 May 2, 2020 Pakistan Guyana 4:30 PM
#14 Week #7 May 2, 2020 Team USA Jamaica 7:30 PM
N/a N/a May 9, 2020 No Games N/a N/a
#15 Week #8 May 16, 2020 South Florida Legends Lauderhill Invitational XI 4:30 PM
#16 Week #8 May 16, 2020 Guyana Team USA 7:30 PM
N/a N/a May 23, 2020 No Games N/a N/a
#17 Week #9 (Semi-finals) May 30, 2020 Number 2 Seed Number 3 Seed 4:30 PM
#18 Week #9 (Semi-finals) May 30, 2020 Number 1 Seed Number 4 Seed 7:30 PM
#19 Week #10 (Finals) June 6, 2020 Winner of Game #17 Winner of Game #18 6:00 PM

