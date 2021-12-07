14 of 16 Make Progress to DaCosta Cup Quarters

A total of nine schools booked safe passages to the quarter-finals of the ISSA/Digicel DaCosta Cup football competition on the weekend in Jamaica.

On Saturday former champions St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) and Munro College led a group of seven to advance, to take the number to 14 with just one zone (two schools) yet to be decided.

STETHS and Munro advanced from Zone C, Manchester High and Christiana High booked their tickets from Zone D, Happy Grove and St Thomas Technical made it from Zone G, as McGrath High took the other place from Zone H, to join Dinthill Technical.

Manning’s School won Zone B, while William Knibb and Cornwall College made it from Zone Zone A.

Zone F saw Garvey Maceo and Vere Technical making progress.

In games played on Saturday, Green Pond defeated Rusea’s 3-2, Petersfield and Godfrey Stewart ended 1-1 and Manning’s blanked Frome 3-0 in Zone B.

Zone C action saw STETHS edging Lacovia 1-0, and BB Coke doing likewise to Munro College in Zone C.

Decarteret College nipped Alston High 2-1, Christiana and Manchester High ended 0-0 and Holmwood stopped Belair High 4-2 in Zone D.

Foga Road and VEre played out a 3-3 draw and Garvey Maceo humbled Old Harbour High 6-0 in Zone F.

In Zone G, Happy Grove edged Seaforth High 2-1 and St Thomas Technical beat Port Antonio High 2-0, while in Zone H, McGrath defeated St Mary High 9-0, Brown’s Town and Ocho Rios ended 0-0 and Charlemont High beat York Castle High 4-2.

On Friday, William Knibb and Cornwall College punched their tickets to the next round. William Knibb edged Irwin High 3-2 while Cornwall College stopped Maldon High 3-0.

ST James and Herbert Morrison ended 1-1 and Holland and Spot Valley High played out a 3-3 result in Zone A.

In Zone E, Glenmuir edged Lennon High 1-0 and Clarendon College beat Edwin Allen 5-3 in Zone E.