Manning’s Inch Closer to DaCosta Cup Crown

Manning’s School inched closer to a spot in the semi-finals of the ISSA/WATA DaCosta Cup competition following their 6-0 thumping of Happy Grove High in quarter-final action at Drax Hall yesterday.

In other games, Edwin Allen beat Christian High 4-0, Dinthill defeated William Knibb Memorial 3-0, and Munro College edged Vere Technical 4-3.

At Drax Hall, Jhamaleek Porter (twice), Abeena Wallce, Javin Williams, Jahmaro Hall and Rushawn Graham were on target for Manning’s School, who had outscored Vere Technical 3-2 last weekend. Manning’s have now garnered six points from two games in Group One and appear set for a place in the semi-finals.

Ceon Falconer scored twice and Xarier Bruce and Gevonie Foster grabbed one goal each in Munro’s 4-3 win over Vere Technical in Group Two.

In Group One, Gary Mills scored a hat-trick in Dinthill Technical’s 3-0 win over William Knibb Memorial to set up a massive clash with joint leaders Edwin Allen on Saturday. Both schools have amassed six points from two games. William Knibb’s Tajoy Cooper was sent off in the 64th minute.

In the second game at Manchester High, Richard Henry (twice), Jaheim Thomas and Akeem Mullings were on target for Edwin Allen in their win over Christiana High, who ended the game with 10 players after Devon Williams was sent off in the 64th minute.

Today, McGrath High take on Cornwall College and Clarendon College oppose Manchester High in a doubleheader at Manchester High School.

Garvey Maceo face St Elizabeth Technical High School at Kirkvine and St Thomas challenge Frome Technical at Drax Hall.