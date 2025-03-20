Opinion

Opinion: US-Caribbean impasse over Cuban medical missions

Cuban medical missions
Cuban medical brigade that will assist COVID-19 patients in Montserrat. Havana, Cuba. July 21, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @BrunoRguezP
By CNW Contributor

One of the key challenges Caribbean nations face as independent states is maintaining healthcare systems that meet the needs of their growing populations. While countries like Barbados and the Bahamas have relatively well-developed healthcare infrastructure, others, including Jamaica, struggle with shortages of medical personnel, equipment, and facilities.

In contrast, Cuba has developed a robust healthcare system, producing highly trained medical professionals, including specialists in ophthalmology and nephrology. Despite enduring economic hardships under the long-standing U.S. trade embargo, Cuba has achieved impressive health indicators, such as high life expectancy and low infant mortality rates. The country has also played a crucial role in assisting other nations, particularly in times of crisis.

Since the 1970s, Cuba has provided medical assistance to the Caribbean, sending doctors, nurses, and health technicians to underserved areas. Agreements with countries such as Jamaica, Grenada, Haiti, and Dominica have allowed Cuban healthcare professionals to supplement local medical services. In 1998, Cuba launched the Comprehensive Health Program, expanding its medical outreach, and in 2005, it established the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade to respond to disasters and epidemics. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuban teams were dispatched to Jamaica, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago, further demonstrating the program’s significance.

Additionally, Cuba’s Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM) in Havana provides free medical education to Caribbean students, many of whom return home to strengthen local healthcare systems. Cuban doctors have played critical roles in rural and underserved communities, where healthcare access is often severely limited. In Haiti, for example, Cuban doctors were instrumental in managing the cholera outbreak in 2010 and have continued to provide essential healthcare services in remote regions.

However, some critics argue that Cuba’s medical diplomacy serves political and economic interests, as receiving countries often pay for these services. The U.S. government has taken a particularly strong stance, claiming that Cuba’s overseas medical missions function as a “labor export program” that benefits the Cuban state.

Recently, the U.S. announced an expansion of visa restrictions targeting officials involved in recruiting Cuban medical personnel. The policy warns that visas for Caribbean leaders supporting the program could be revoked, extending to their families. This has prompted strong reactions from Caribbean officials, many of whom view the move as an unwarranted interference in their domestic affairs. Some leaders have even stated they are prepared to risk losing U.S. visas rather than comply with the directive, arguing that the well-being of their citizens must take precedence over diplomatic tensions.

While the U.S. has the right to implement its foreign policies, it should consider the broader implications for Caribbean nations facing persistent healthcare challenges. The Caribbean’s reliance on Cuban medical missions is not simply a matter of politics but of necessity. If the U.S. seeks to curtail Cuban medical missions, it must offer viable alternatives to address the region’s healthcare needs. Without a clear plan to fill the void left by departing Cuban doctors, a significant impasse may emerge, further straining relations between the U.S. and Caribbean nations. At stake is not just a diplomatic disagreement, but the health and well-being of thousands who depend on these medical services.

