Opinion

Opinion: Address the education crisis in the Caribbean

haiti schools Caribbean education
Primary school students in Haiti immersed in the joy of reading together in their classroom. Peleg Charles
By CNW Contributor

Much criticism—mostly justifiable—is often directed at the Caribbean’s healthcare system. However, alongside high crime rates, another pressing issue is often overlooked: the crisis in education.

A recent World Bank report delivered a stark assessment, labeling the region’s education system as underperforming. Contributing factors include outdated teaching methods, inadequate infrastructure, and severe disparities in educational access. While the region once made significant progress following independence—expanding schools, improving curricula, and increasing access—those gains have stagnated. Today, many Caribbean families migrate in search of better educational opportunities for their children.

The World Bank highlights that teaching practices remain rigid and outdated, failing to equip students with 21st-century skills. Many teachers lack proper training and struggle to manage classrooms effectively, limiting students’ ability to grasp essential knowledge. While most Caribbean nations operate teacher training colleges, the quality of graduates has declined, making it difficult to recruit competent educators for public schools.

In countries like Jamaica, increased secondary school enrollment has not translated into improved academic outcomes. Schools suffer from outdated technology, insufficient STEM resources, and curricula that fail to emphasize mathematics, English, and the sciences. Additionally, an entrenched class system divides education into elite, well-funded institutions and under-resourced schools serving low-income communities. Despite entrance exams allowing some disadvantaged students access to elite schools, the overall disparity remains.

Even as pre-primary enrollment has risen from 65% to 85% over two decades, learning outcomes remain alarmingly low. Global test scores show Caribbean students significantly underperform compared to peers in higher-income countries. The CSEC exam results reflect this struggle—less than 80% of students pass English, and fewer than half pass math, even among top-performing students.

This educational weakness directly affects the labor market. Many students fail to meet post-secondary admission standards, and even those who do often pursue degrees misaligned with Caribbean economic needs. As a result, scarce financial resources are wasted on qualifications that provide little career advancement, both locally and abroad.

The World Bank’s report should be a wake-up call for Caribbean governments. Urgent reforms are needed to improve teacher quality, modernize curricula, integrate digital learning tools, and ensure equitable access to secondary education. Most importantly, students must be guided toward fields relevant to regional development, reducing reliance on degrees that hold little value in the job market.

As the World Bank warns, improving education could lead to higher productivity, reduced crime, improved health, and stronger civic engagement. This is not just an education crisis—it is a crisis threatening the future of the Caribbean. The time for action is now.

