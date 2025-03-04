NewsCaribbeanJamaica

World Bank approves $192M to boost Jamaica’s economy and disaster readiness

World Bank: Caribbean Post-Secondary Education Fails to Equip Students for Job Market
By Joanne Clark

The World Bank has approved a $192 million package to help Jamaica strengthen its economy and better prepare for natural disasters.

The funding will support projects aimed at boosting private sector growth, streamlining trade, and improving disaster response systems. It also includes a special option that allows Jamaica to access emergency funds quickly in case of a disaster.

Over the past decade, Jamaica has made significant strides in reducing its public debt-to-GDP ratio, reaching a record low of 73.3% by the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year—the lowest in 25 years. However, the country continues to face challenges such as slow economic growth, a high rate of informal employment, and vulnerability to natural hazards. The impact of Hurricane Beryl in July 2024 underscored the urgent need for enhanced disaster preparedness measures.

The new project is built on two main pillars. The first focuses on creating a more resilient private sector by improving trade facilitation, advancing digital technology adoption, and ensuring financial sector stability. Key reforms include streamlining customs procedures and enhancing digital trade capabilities, which are expected to open new opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises and boost exports. The project also aims to implement stronger data protection rules and improve service reliability in the telecommunications sector, alongside financial sector reforms to safeguard the economy.

The second pillar targets disaster risk management by establishing a National Natural Disaster Reserve Fund and other tools to facilitate swift government response to natural hazards such as hurricanes, floods, and droughts. Additionally, the project supports updated building codes to enhance safety standards in disaster-prone areas, including hospitals and emergency shelters. Incentives for households installing solar panels will also be introduced through amendments to the Income Tax Act.

“Bolstering growth prospects, building resilience against natural hazards, and protecting the most vulnerable—measures supported by this financing—are key priorities for Jamaica,” said Lilia Burunciuc, World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean. “They are also essential steps to allow the country to attract more foreign investment, boost private sector growth to create jobs, and improve the quality of life of its people.”

The project will be financed by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, a branch of the World Bank that assists middle-income and creditworthy poorer countries. Of the total $192 million, $150 million will be provided as budget support, while $42 million will be allocated to the Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option, which offers immediate liquidity in the aftermath of a disaster. Additionally, technical assistance for disaster risk management reforms will be funded through a grant from the European Union Resilient Caribbean (EUReCa) Program.

Delroy Williams

Delroy Williams recommended to succeed Mike Henry in Jamaica’s next general election

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Secretariat has recommended former Kingston mayor Delroy Williams to replace veteran politician Mike Henry as the party's standard bearer...
mooring regulations Bahamas

Bahamas government seeks public input on mooring regulations

In a bold move to reclaim control over the nation’s marine resources, the Bahamas government is seeking public input on sweeping reforms to its...
Guyana Advances toward Establishing Oil and Gas Data Repository

UK and France condemn Venezuelan naval incursion into Guyana’s waters

The United Kingdom and France have strongly condemned a March 1 incursion by a Venezuelan Coast Guard vessel into Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)...
William O’Neill Haiti

UN Human Rights Expert William O’Neill visits Haiti amid escalating crisis

The United Nations Designated Expert on Human Rights in Haiti, William O’Neill, arrived in the country on Monday for a week-long visit amid a...
US embassy in kingston jamaica

Jamaican national dies at US Embassy in Kingston

The United States Embassy in Kingston has confirmed the sudden death of a Jamaican national who suffered a medical emergency at its office on...
World Bank says global economy not growing fast enough to alleviate poverty

Caribbean nations get $131.8M from World Bank for energy project

The World Bank has approved a $131.87 million project aimed at advancing energy efficiency and expanding renewable energy use in Grenada, Guyana, and Saint...
heatwaves

Caribbean urged to brace for intensifying heatwaves and floods

The Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF), based in Barbados, is forecasting a transition to a much warmer-than-usual heat season across the Caribbean, with recurrent...
PNP legal advisor, Anthony Hylton

PNP to sue Jamaican government over Portmore parish push

Jamaica's opposition, the People’s National Party (PNP), has announced its intention to sue the Jamaican government over the move to designate Portmore as the...
Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Jamaica records lowest murder rate since 2000, PM Holness credits JCF reforms

February 2025 saw Jamaica record just 47 murders—the lowest monthly figure in 25 years—according to Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness. In an article written by...
Jamaica BP sector

Private sector dominates Jamaica’s BPO space, driving economic growth

Jamaica’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a modest operation in the Montego Bay Free Zone to a...

