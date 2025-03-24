NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Warren Newby wins JLP selection for Clarendon North Western as Jamaica prepares for elections

Warren Newby
By Sheri-kae McLeod

As Jamaica gears up for general elections due by September this year, former senator Warren Newby has emerged as the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) candidate for Clarendon North Western, securing a decisive victory in the party’s internal selection process on Sunday.

Preliminary results show Newby receiving 372 votes, significantly ahead of his closest rival, Corey Dunkley, who garnered 156 votes. The third contender, Dr. Clovis Nelson, received just eight votes.

Newby dominated across all four electoral divisions—Ritchies, Spauldings, Thompson Town, and Frankfield—securing his largest margin in the Ritchies Division, where he won 131 votes compared to Dunkley’s four and Nelson’s one.

The selection comes amid growing speculation about the timing of the next general election. Prime Minister Andrew Holness recently hinted that the countdown had begun, telling supporters that “every Jamaican will be called upon very soon to make a choice.” While elections are constitutionally due by September, there is increasing chatter that the polls could be held as early as June or July. In February, Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton also suggested that Holness might call the election by mid-year, fueling expectations of an early campaign push.

Announcing the results of Sunday’s vote, JLP Deputy General Secretary Dr. Andrew Wheatley called for unity within the party, emphasizing that the focus must now shift to retaining the seat in the upcoming elections.

“It is going to take a united North West Clarendon for us to retain this constituency,” Wheatley stated. “There are no individual victors here this evening. It is the Jamaica Labour Party that is the victor.”

Wheatley urged party supporters to rally behind Newby, stressing that everyone has a role to play in ensuring a third consecutive term for the JLP.

Newby’s selection follows the decision by incumbent MP Phillip Henriques not to seek re-election after serving one term.

 

