UWI staff end industrial action

Industrial action by lecturers and other staff at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona has been suspended.

The UWI said their union is moving towards concluding negotiations without further delays.

Last weekend, hundreds of members of the UWI academic, senior administrative and professional staff, took industrial action, after their union, the West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of wage and fringe benefits negotiations with the university which started in 2020.

The parties met on Monday January 10 to discuss the outstanding items including a four per cent salary increase.

The UWI said in a statement that progress was made in relation to key outstanding claim items, including the salary issue and consequently, WIGUT agreed to suspend its industrial action

The parties hope to have all outstanding items resolved and concluded by the end of January.

Prior to the meeting, the union had warned that students may not be able to access their December 2021 final exam results as members of staff vowed neither to attend department, faculty, or university meetings nor participate in activities geared toward the resumption of the new semester on January 17.

Academic staff had also indicated that they would not upload marked sheets for semester one examinations that ended last December, but they have been advised to complete their markings.

As at December 31, more than 80,000 public-sector workers had accepted the wage offer for April 2021 to March 2022.

WIGUT had also called on the Jamaican government to intervene in the stalemate.

