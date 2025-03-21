US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Caribbean next week

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to the Caribbean next week for high-level discussions with regional leaders, focusing on security, economic development, and U.S.-Caribbean relations, according to sources familiar with the trip.

Rubio’s three-nation tour will begin in Jamaica on Wednesday, where he will meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

During his stop in Jamaica, Rubio will meet with CARICOM representatives, including Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who has been vocal about the need for stronger U.S.-Caribbean cooperation. Trinidad and Tobago’s newly appointed Prime Minister Stuart Young, whose country oversees regional security matters, will also attend.

He is also expected to hold talks with Fritz Alphonse Jean, the newly installed head of Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council, amid growing concerns over Haiti’s security crisis.

He will then visit Guyana and Suriname for talks with Presidents Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Chandrikapersad “Chan” Santokhi. Both South American nations, rich in oil reserves, are members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the regional trade bloc.

The visit follows recent discussions in Washington between U.S. Special Envoy for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mauricio Claver-Carone, and representatives from CARICOM nations. Those talks highlighted several key issues likely to be on Marco Rubio’s agenda.

Key issues likely to be on the agenda

One major topic is Haiti’s worsening security situation. The U.S. has pledged continued support for the Haitian National Police as they struggle against rising gang violence. Claver-Carone previously assured CARICOM leaders that Washington would not pursue policies that could further destabilize Haiti and recognized the bloc’s role in engaging with the country. Rubio is expected to reaffirm U.S. commitments during his meetings.

Another likely point of contention is the U.S. stance on Cuba’s overseas medical missions. The Trump administration recently expanded visa restrictions targeting officials linked to the program, which Washington claims involves forced labor. However, several Caribbean leaders, including Prime Ministers Mottley of Barbados and Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, have strongly opposed Washington’s position. Both have publicly stated they would be willing to give up their U.S. visas in defense of Cuba’s medical program, which plays a critical role in Caribbean healthcare.

Grenada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Andall has also voiced strong support for Cuba, emphasizing that his nation has a “legal, moral, and ethical duty” to stand by Havana. During a recent national budget debate, Andall cautioned against treating relations with Cuba as purely transactional, highlighting the deep historical ties between the two nations.

Energy and economic development will also be key topics, especially in Guyana and Suriname, where recent oil discoveries have transformed their economies. Washington has sought to deepen engagement with both nations amid increasing competition from China and other global powers.

Rubio’s visit underscores Washington’s continued focus on the Caribbean as he looks to strengthen diplomatic ties and address key challenges facing the region.