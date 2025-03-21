NewsCaribbean

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Caribbean next week

Marco Rubio
Photo: US State Department
By Sheri-kae McLeod

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to the Caribbean next week for high-level discussions with regional leaders, focusing on security, economic development, and U.S.-Caribbean relations, according to sources familiar with the trip.

Rubio’s three-nation tour will begin in Jamaica on Wednesday, where he will meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

During his stop in Jamaica, Rubio will meet with CARICOM representatives, including Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who has been vocal about the need for stronger U.S.-Caribbean cooperation. Trinidad and Tobago’s newly appointed Prime Minister Stuart Young, whose country oversees regional security matters, will also attend.

He is also expected to hold talks with Fritz Alphonse Jean, the newly installed head of Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council, amid growing concerns over Haiti’s security crisis.

He will then visit Guyana and Suriname for talks with Presidents Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Chandrikapersad “Chan” Santokhi. Both South American nations, rich in oil reserves, are members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the regional trade bloc.

- Advertisement -

The visit follows recent discussions in Washington between U.S. Special Envoy for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mauricio Claver-Carone, and representatives from CARICOM nations. Those talks highlighted several key issues likely to be on Marco Rubio’s agenda.

Key issues likely to be on the agenda

One major topic is Haiti’s worsening security situation. The U.S. has pledged continued support for the Haitian National Police as they struggle against rising gang violence. Claver-Carone previously assured CARICOM leaders that Washington would not pursue policies that could further destabilize Haiti and recognized the bloc’s role in engaging with the country. Rubio is expected to reaffirm U.S. commitments during his meetings.

Another likely point of contention is the U.S. stance on Cuba’s overseas medical missions. The Trump administration recently expanded visa restrictions targeting officials linked to the program, which Washington claims involves forced labor. However, several Caribbean leaders, including Prime Ministers Mottley of Barbados and Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, have strongly opposed Washington’s position. Both have publicly stated they would be willing to give up their U.S. visas in defense of Cuba’s medical program, which plays a critical role in Caribbean healthcare.

Grenada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Andall has also voiced strong support for Cuba, emphasizing that his nation has a “legal, moral, and ethical duty” to stand by Havana. During a recent national budget debate, Andall cautioned against treating relations with Cuba as purely transactional, highlighting the deep historical ties between the two nations.

Energy and economic development will also be key topics, especially in Guyana and Suriname, where recent oil discoveries have transformed their economies. Washington has sought to deepen engagement with both nations amid increasing competition from China and other global powers.

Rubio’s visit underscores Washington’s continued focus on the Caribbean as he looks to strengthen diplomatic ties and address key challenges facing the region.

More Stories

portmore jamaica

Supreme Court blocks Portmore parish law amid constitutional dispute

The Jamaican Supreme Court has granted an injunction blocking the controversial Counties and Parishes (Amendment) Act 2025, which sought to establish Portmore as Jamaica’s...

Prime Minister Holness unveils big housing reforms: Bigger NHT loans, lower deposits, and more

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in his 2025/2026 Budget Presentation, outlined significant adjustments to the National Housing Trust (NHT) aimed at increasing affordability and...
Sandals Barbados lays off hundreds of workers

Sandals Resorts exploring billion-dollar sale, Wall Street Journal reports

Sandals Resorts International is reportedly exploring a sale of the company, with potential valuations between $6 billion and $7 billion, according to the Wall...
Kamla Persad-Bissessar Trinidad opposition

Trinidad opposition leader calls for foreign observers in general election

Trinidad and Tobago Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has formally requested that Prime Minister Stuart Young invite independent foreign observers to monitor the country’s...
Guyana new passports

Guyana defends ‘One Guyana’ slogan on new passports

The Guyana government has staunchly defended its decision to include the slogan “One Guyana” on the country’s newly launched 10-year passports, dismissing claims that...
Dominica’s Government urges Dominicans to educate themselves on crypto-currency sector

Dominica passes electoral reform bills amid protest and police crackdown

The Dominica Parliament on Wednesday approved a set of electoral reform bills, even as police fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse opposition supporters...
Grenada Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall

Grenada officials willing to surrender US visas in support of Cuban medical missions

Grenada's Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall has declared that he and other members of the Grenadian government are prepared to give up their U.S. visas...
Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte Jamaica republic

Jamaica’s transition to a Republic more than 50% complete

Jamaica’s move to become a Republic has passed the halfway mark, but the Referendum needed to finalize the transition will not coincide with the...
pygmy whale Guyana rescue

Stranded pygmy whale rescued in Guyana through collaborative effort

A young pygmy whale stranded along the Buxton Foreshore in East Coast Demerara was successfully rescued on March 18 in a joint effort by...
President Donald Trump orders release of JFK files

Declassified JFK files reveal CIA field bases in the Caribbean

A newly declassified trove of U.S. government documents on the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy has shed light on the CIA’s extensive...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
portmore jamaica

Supreme Court blocks Portmore parish law amid constitutional dispute

Skip to content