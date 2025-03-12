NewsCaribbean

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Caribbean before end of March

Marco Rubio
Photo: US State Department
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, is expected to visit the Caribbean before the end of March to engage in discussions on several issues impacting U.S.-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) relations, according to information shared with Caricom foreign ministers.

The anticipated visit was disclosed during a meeting in Washington last Sunday between U.S. Special Envoy for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mauricio Claver-Carone, and representatives from several Caricom nations, including Barbados, the Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Kitts-Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Sources informed the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) that while regional representatives were briefed on Rubio’s upcoming trip, specific dates and destinations within the Caribbean remain undisclosed.

Wide-ranging discussions on key issues

The meeting covered a broad spectrum of topics, including the U.S.’s recent stance on the Cuban medical missions, energy cooperation, economic development, and Haiti’s ongoing security crisis.

Caricom nations have been vocal in their support of the Cuban medical missions, citing its significant contributions to regional healthcare. However, Marco Rubio recently announced an expansion of Washington’s visa restriction policy, targeting individuals linked to Cuba’s overseas medical missions, which the U.S. claims involve forced labor.

“This expanded policy applies to current or former Cuban government officials, and other individuals, including foreign government officials, who are believed to be responsible for, or involved in, the Cuban labour export programme, particularly Cuba’s overseas medical missions,” Rubio stated.

Several CARICOM leaders, including the prime ministers of Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago, have publicly defended the Cuban initiative. Grenada’s Foreign Minister, Joseph Andall, also reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting Cuba, emphasizing a “legal, moral, and ethical” obligation to maintain strong bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Claver-Carone clarified that Washington’s actions were not solely directed at Caricom nations but were part of a broader international policy affecting countries like Italy and Qatar. He also stressed that the U.S. sought to ensure that Cuban doctors could independently negotiate fair wages and working conditions in line with International Labour Organization (ILO) standards.

Focus on Haiti’s security crisis

Haiti’s worsening security situation was a key topic of discussion, with the U.S. and Caricom representatives deliberating on measures to bolster the Haitian National Police against gang violence. Since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, criminal groups have sought to destabilize the nation, prompting urgent calls for international support.

Claver-Carone reportedly conveyed that while the U.S. would maintain the Biden administration’s policies on Haiti, it acknowledged Caricom’s credibility in engaging with the country. He assured regional representatives that the U.S. would not support any approach that would further destabilize Haiti or allow criminal elements to take control. Additionally, the envoy pledged to relay Haiti’s requests for aid, including equipment to counter gang operations effectively.

Regional stability and venezuela

The discussions also touched on Venezuela and broader regional stability. According to sources, the meeting emphasized proactive strategies in the economic and energy sectors to ensure long-term security in the region.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to maintaining an open and constructive dialogue between Caricom and the U.S., with both sides recognizing the importance of cooperation in addressing pressing regional concerns.

