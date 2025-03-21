US requests data on Cuban medical missions from St. Vincent government

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says his government is compiling information requested by US authorities regarding Cuban medical workers in the country while maintaining that these professionals are not victims of human trafficking, as claimed by the United States government.

“All the data are being gathered and would be sent to our friends in the United States State Department. We do not have any human trafficking or exploitation of Cuban professionals in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. And the facts will show all of this,” Gonsalves said on NBC Radio.

The US has announced plans to revoke visas of foreign government officials whose countries employ Cuban doctors and nurses. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington is expanding a Cuba-related visa restriction policy targeting “forced labour linked to the Cuban labour export programme.”

Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, said in a statement that the policy also applies to immediate family members of those supporting the Cuban programme.

However, Gonsalves defended SVG’s labour policies, stating that the country has “a modern, progressive regime of labour laws” and takes its international obligations seriously. He urged US authorities to review the facts objectively.

He emphasized that Cuban professionals in SVG participate voluntarily and are free to leave at any time. Their compensation package includes a salary, furnished accommodation, utilities, transportation, free medical care, paid holidays, and airfare to and from Cuba.

“How is this forced? You work no more than 40 hours a week, no more than eight hours a day,” he said, adding that doctors may be called for emergencies but are also allowed to practice privately and keep additional earnings.

Gonsalves noted that most Cuban professionals in SVG are doctors, but some work in transport, agriculture, and fisheries. They receive salaries in SVG and Cuba, and they are free to travel or seek local employment after their service ends.

“Our friends in the United States of America are mistaken on this matter. Now I have just given you a synopsis so that persons can reflect and cogitate on what I’ve said here.”

His comments align with several other Caribbean leaders, including Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who have defended Cuba’s medical missions despite US scrutiny.