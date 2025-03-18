US dismisses travel ban reports that include Caribbean nations

The U.S. Department of State has dismissed reports suggesting that a new travel ban could impact multiple countries, including several in the Caribbean. Despite media claims, officials insist that no such list exists, though a broader security review of visa policies is underway.

Earlier reports from The New York Times and other U.S. outlets suggested that the new administration was considering visa restrictions for certain nations. Addressing these claims on Monday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce clarified that no finalized list of travel-restricted countries exists at this time.

“First of all, there is no list. What people are looking at over these last several days is not a list that exists here that is being acted on,” Bruce said during a press briefing. She added that the administration is reviewing visa policies to determine measures that enhance U.S. security while addressing immigration concerns.

However, the reported draft list has sparked concern among Caribbean nations. According to The New York Times, the proposed policy includes a tiered system that could significantly impact Caribbean travelers. Cuba was reportedly placed on a so-called “red list,” which would completely bar travel to the U.S. from the island. Haiti was allegedly included on an “orange list,” subjecting its citizens to strict visa requirements, including mandatory in-person interviews. Several Eastern Caribbean nations, including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia, were reportedly placed on a “yellow list.” This designation would give them 60 days to address security concerns or face potential visa restrictions.

Governments across the Caribbean have reacted swiftly to these reports. Officials from Saint Lucia, Antigua, and St. Kitts & Nevis stated they had not received any formal notification from Washington about potential visa restrictions. These governments are now actively seeking clarification from U.S. authorities to assess the credibility of the claims and any potential impact on their citizens.

While the State Department has denied the existence of a restrictive travel list, the uncertainty has fueled concerns among Caribbean leaders, particularly as many of these nations rely on strong travel and trade ties with the United States. Caribbean officials have pledged to continue diplomatic efforts to ensure their countries are not unfairly targeted by new visa policies.