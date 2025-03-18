NewsCaribbean

US dismisses travel ban reports that include Caribbean nations

US travel ban
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The U.S. Department of State has dismissed reports suggesting that a new travel ban could impact multiple countries, including several in the Caribbean. Despite media claims, officials insist that no such list exists, though a broader security review of visa policies is underway.

Earlier reports from The New York Times and other U.S. outlets suggested that the new administration was considering visa restrictions for certain nations. Addressing these claims on Monday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce clarified that no finalized list of travel-restricted countries exists at this time.

“First of all, there is no list. What people are looking at over these last several days is not a list that exists here that is being acted on,” Bruce said during a press briefing. She added that the administration is reviewing visa policies to determine measures that enhance U.S. security while addressing immigration concerns.

However, the reported draft list has sparked concern among Caribbean nations. According to The New York Times, the proposed policy includes a tiered system that could significantly impact Caribbean travelers. Cuba was reportedly placed on a so-called “red list,” which would completely bar travel to the U.S. from the island. Haiti was allegedly included on an “orange list,” subjecting its citizens to strict visa requirements, including mandatory in-person interviews. Several Eastern Caribbean nations, including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia, were reportedly placed on a “yellow list.” This designation would give them 60 days to address security concerns or face potential visa restrictions.

Governments across the Caribbean have reacted swiftly to these reports. Officials from Saint Lucia, Antigua, and St. Kitts & Nevis stated they had not received any formal notification from Washington about potential visa restrictions. These governments are now actively seeking clarification from U.S. authorities to assess the credibility of the claims and any potential impact on their citizens.

While the State Department has denied the existence of a restrictive travel list, the uncertainty has fueled concerns among Caribbean leaders, particularly as many of these nations rely on strong travel and trade ties with the United States. Caribbean officials have pledged to continue diplomatic efforts to ensure their countries are not unfairly targeted by new visa policies.

More Stories

Antigua and Barbuda says it will accept nationals deported from the US

Antigua PM faces US scrutiny over Russian megayacht sale

A U.S. federal judge has authorized attorneys representing a Russian woman to access financial records related to the controversial sale of a seized megayacht...
St. Vincent Guyana-Venezuela border

St. Vincent Prime Minister Gonsalves meets Maduro over Guyana-Venezuela border tensions

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has confirmed that Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves traveled to Venezuela to meet with President Nicolás...
Haiti

Armed gangs in Haiti attack three news outlets in coordinated assault

Armed gangs launched coordinated attacks on three major media outlets in Haiti's capital over the weekend, escalating concerns over press freedom and the government's...
Yashika Graham )

Jamaican Poet Yashika Graham shortlisted for 2025 OCM Bocas Prize for Poetry

Acclaimed Jamaican poet Yashika Graham has earned a coveted spot on the shortlist for the 2025 OCM Bocas Prize for Poetry with her debut...
Antigua Barbuda aerial

Antigua and Barbuda’s economy surpasses pre-pandemic levels, driven by tourism

Antigua and Barbuda’s economy continues its post-pandemic rebound, with real output surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2024. Growth was estimated at 4.3%, fueled by a strong...
Guyana to begin Construction on seven new hospitals

Guyana aims to become regional pharmaceutical, vaccine manufacturing hub

The future of Guyana’s healthcare system is taking shape with ambitious plans to build six new hospitals, modernize outdated regulations, and establish the country...
Doctors Without Borders suspends operations again in Haiti

Doctors Without Borders suspends operations again in Haiti

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has once again suspended operations at its Turgeau Emergency Centre in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, following an alarming escalation of...
Grenada’s Opposition leader Dr Keith Mitchell says he will not be seeking re-election

Former Grenada Prime Minister Keith Mitchell collapses during political meeting

Former Grenadian Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell collapsed on Monday evening while addressing supporters of the New National Party (NNP) at a political meeting...
Suriname Joins World Bank's International Development Association as Newest Member

Local World Bank employees in Jamaica now exempt from income tax

In a move that reinforces Jamaica’s relationship with the World Bank, the Senate passed legislation on March 14 exempting locally recruited World Bank employees...
Vishnu Dhanpaul Trinidad cabinet

New Trinidad PM Stuart Young announces new cabinet appointments

Newly-appointed Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Stuart Young has unveiled his Cabinet, introducing several new appointments while retaining many key ministers. The official announcement...

