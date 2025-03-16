NewsCaribbeanSt. Kitts & Nevis

Saint Lucia and St. Kitts & Nevis respond to reports of US travel ban

US travel ban
AP Photo
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The governments of Saint Lucia and St. Kitts & Nevis have responded to media reports suggesting that their nations are included in a draft U.S. list recommending new visa restrictions on Caribbean countries.

Both governments stated they have received no formal communication from Washington regarding the alleged classification and are actively seeking clarification.

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre confirmed that his administration, along with the Saint Lucian Embassy in Washington, D.C., is working to verify claims made in The New York Times and other outlets. The reports suggest that Saint Lucia is among several Caribbean nations placed on a “yellow list,” meaning they would have 60 days to address unspecified concerns before facing potential visa restrictions.

“The USA is a friend of Saint Lucia and remains a key partner in Saint Lucia’s development. We look forward to an even stronger relationship between our two countries,” Prime Minister Pierre stated, assuring that official updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

Similarly, the government of St. Kitts & Nevis has engaged with U.S. officials following reports that the Federation is also listed under the “yellow” category. Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew confirmed that no formal or informal communication had been received from the U.S. regarding the matter.

Since August 2022, St. Kitts & Nevis has maintained an ongoing dialogue with the U.S. government, particularly concerning reforms to its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program. In January, Prime Minister Drew participated in a multilateral meeting with senior U.S. State Department and Treasury officials in the United Kingdom to discuss regulatory frameworks for CBI programs across the Eastern Caribbean.

“The United States has been an invaluable development partner, and we are grateful for their contributions to our Federation over the years. We are committed to strengthening our relationship,” Prime Minister Drew stated.

The reported draft travel restrictions categorize Caribbean nations into three tiers: a “red list” banning all travel, an “orange list” imposing severe visa restrictions, and a “yellow list” requiring corrective measures within 60 days. According to The New York Times, Cuba has been placed on the “red list,” while Haiti faces tightened restrictions under the “orange” category. Other Caribbean nations reportedly placed on the “yellow list” include Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, and St. Kitts & Nevis.

The Caribbean leaders have expressed concern over the proposed restrictions, emphasizing their commitment to diplomatic engagement. The government of St. Kitts & Nevis assured its citizens that it remains committed to transparency and will provide updates if official communication from Washington is received.

As discussions continue, both Saint Lucia and St. Kitts & Nevis are reaffirming their dedication to maintaining strong ties with the United States while working to clarify their status in the reported visa policy review.

