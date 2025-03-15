NewsCaribbean

Caribbean nations included on draft US travel ban proposal

US travel ban
By Sheri-kae McLeod

According to a report by The New York Times, the Trump administration is considering a new travel ban that would affect several Caribbean nations.

The proposed travel ban includes a “red list” of countries whose citizens would be completely barred from entering the United States and an “orange list” where visas would be severely restricted.

Among the Caribbean nations mentioned in the report, Cuba was placed on the red list, meaning all travel would be banned. The restrictions on Cuba align with the U.S. visa policy announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which aims to penalize current or former Cuban government officials and foreign officials deemed complicit in Cuba’s labor export program. “The United States is expanding its Cuba-related visa restriction policy… to hold accountable those responsible for or complicit in the exploitation of Cuban workers,” Rubio stated on February 25, 2025.

Several Caribbean leaders, including Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, made it clear that they are willing to sacrifice their U.S. visas to keep the Cuban medical missions.

Other Caribbean nations included on list

Haiti was included in the orange list, meaning its citizens would face sharp restrictions, including mandatory in-person interviews for visa approval. Additionally, several Caribbean nations were placed on a “yellow list,” which gives them 60 days to address security concerns or risk further restrictions. These nations include Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia.

The report notes that officials at the State Department and other agencies have been reviewing the draft list, and changes may be made before it reaches the White House. However, if the proposed restrictions are enacted, they could have a significant impact on travel and immigration from the affected Caribbean countries.

Beyond the Caribbean, The New York Times highlighted that several other nations were included in the draft lists. Venezuela, for example, was also placed on the red list. Russia and Myanmar were among the nations facing possible visa limitations (on the orange list), while several African countries—including Zimbabwe and the  Democratic Republic of Congo—were included on the yellow list.

The proposed travel restrictions align with an executive order President Donald Trump issued upon taking office on Jan. 20, directing the State Department to identify countries “for which vetting and screening information is so deficient as to warrant a partial or full suspension on the admission of nationals from those countries.”

He gave the department 60 days to finish a report for the White House with that list, meaning it is due next week, The New York Times said.

While the draft proposal signals a potential tightening of U.S. immigration policy, it is not final. Officials continue to review the restrictions, and adjustments may be made before any decisions are implemented.

