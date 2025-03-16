US applauds Belize’s democratic elections, pledges continued partnership

The United States has congratulated Prime Minister John Briceño on his re-election, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Belize.

In an official statement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised Belize’s democratic process and the peaceful conduct of the March 12 general election. “We applaud the people of Belize for their unwavering commitment to a democratic electoral process,” the statement read.

Rubio highlighted the longstanding partnership between the two nations, emphasizing shared values and cooperation on regional security. “Belize and the United States continue to share a close partnership based on democratic values, cultural ties, and a dedication to improving the security and prosperity of our hemisphere,” he said.

The U.S. commended Belize’s efforts in combatting transnational crime and expressed a commitment to working together on key security issues, including illicit trafficking, money laundering, and corruption. Rubio also acknowledged Belize’s role in curbing illegal migration and reiterated Washington’s interest in expanding cooperation on border security. Additionally, the U.S. lauded Belize’s strong diplomatic ties with Taiwan, calling it “another democratic force for good in our region.”

Briceño was officially sworn in for a second term on March 13, vowing to tackle Belize’s pressing challenges with renewed determination. Speaking at Government House, he expressed gratitude for the public’s trust while urging his ministers to avoid complacency.

“I am appealing to you representatives and to the new Cabinet for us to be that exception, for us to turn things around,” Briceño said, emphasizing the need for diligence in governance. He also addressed the economic hurdles facing Belize, highlighting adaptability as key to ensuring long-term stability.

The election saw Briceño’s People’s United Party (PUP) secure 26 out of 31 parliamentary seats, while the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) won just five. The results exposed deep divisions within the UDP, leading to a leadership transition following the defeat of party leader Moses “Shyne” Barrow in Mesopotamia.

As Briceño embarks on his second term, Washington reaffirmed its confidence in the U.S.-Belize partnership. “We are confident that, working together as partners, the United States and Belize can create conditions that will lead to prosperity, security, and opportunity for both our nations,” Rubio said.