NewsCaribbeanBelize

US applauds Belize’s democratic elections, pledges continued partnership

Marco Rubio
Photo: US State Department
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The United States has congratulated Prime Minister John Briceño on his re-election, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Belize.

In an official statement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised Belize’s democratic process and the peaceful conduct of the March 12 general election. “We applaud the people of Belize for their unwavering commitment to a democratic electoral process,” the statement read.

Rubio highlighted the longstanding partnership between the two nations, emphasizing shared values and cooperation on regional security. “Belize and the United States continue to share a close partnership based on democratic values, cultural ties, and a dedication to improving the security and prosperity of our hemisphere,” he said.

The U.S. commended Belize’s efforts in combatting transnational crime and expressed a commitment to working together on key security issues, including illicit trafficking, money laundering, and corruption. Rubio also acknowledged Belize’s role in curbing illegal migration and reiterated Washington’s interest in expanding cooperation on border security. Additionally, the U.S. lauded Belize’s strong diplomatic ties with Taiwan, calling it “another democratic force for good in our region.”

Briceño was officially sworn in for a second term on March 13, vowing to tackle Belize’s pressing challenges with renewed determination. Speaking at Government House, he expressed gratitude for the public’s trust while urging his ministers to avoid complacency.

- Advertisement -

“I am appealing to you representatives and to the new Cabinet for us to be that exception, for us to turn things around,” Briceño said, emphasizing the need for diligence in governance. He also addressed the economic hurdles facing Belize, highlighting adaptability as key to ensuring long-term stability.

The election saw Briceño’s People’s United Party (PUP) secure 26 out of 31 parliamentary seats, while the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) won just five. The results exposed deep divisions within the UDP, leading to a leadership transition following the defeat of party leader Moses “Shyne” Barrow in Mesopotamia.

As Briceño embarks on his second term, Washington reaffirmed its confidence in the U.S.-Belize partnership. “We are confident that, working together as partners, the United States and Belize can create conditions that will lead to prosperity, security, and opportunity for both our nations,” Rubio said.

More Stories

Andrew Holness

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness hints at election announcement ‘very soon’

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness has hinted that the countdown to general elections has begun, telling supporters that “every Jamaican will be called upon...
Mr Justice Andrew Burgess

CCJ to host special sitting for Justice Andrew Burgess’s retirement

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will hold a Special Sitting on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, to honor the retirement of the Honourable Mr...
cocaine bust Guyanese nationals

Guyanese nationals among six arrested in massive cocaine bust off West Africa

Four Guyanese nationals are among six crew members arrested after authorities discovered 6.3 tonnes of cocaine aboard a Guyana-flagged vessel off the West African...
US travel ban

Saint Lucia and St. Kitts & Nevis respond to reports of US travel ban

The governments of Saint Lucia and St. Kitts & Nevis have responded to media reports suggesting that their nations are included in a draft...
US travel ban

Caribbean nations included on draft US travel ban proposal

According to a report by The New York Times, the Trump administration is considering a new travel ban that would affect several Caribbean nations. The...
NMIA Jamaica Norman Manley International Airport

Fire at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston disrupts flights

Emergency responders worked overnight to contain a fire that broke out in the Club Kingston VIP Departure Lounge at Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA)...
Guyana Government to assist sugar workers

Guyana in diplomatic talks with US over Cuban medical missions sanctions

The Government of Guyana is engaged in diplomatic discussions with the United States to address concerns over the expansion of US restrictions on Cuba’s...
Nearly six thousand people killed Haiti in 2024

IACHR expresses concern over worsening security crisis in Haiti

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has voiced grave concerns over the escalating security crisis in Haiti, citing a surge in extreme violence...
Owen James

Jamaican media mourns the passing of veteran journalist Owen James

The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran journalist Owen James, hailing him as a trailblazer in...
Turks and Caicos

US warns Americans not to travel with firearms or ammo to Turks and Caicos

The U.S. Department of State has issued a forceful warning to American travelers, urging them to leave all firearms and ammunition at home when...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Andrew Holness

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness hints at election announcement ‘very soon’

Skip to content