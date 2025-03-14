NewsCaribbeanBelize

Belize Prime Minister John Briceño sworn in for second term

Belize Prime Minister John Briceño.
Belize Prime Minister John Briceño.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Amid a fractured opposition and historic voter apathy, John Briceño was sworn in for his second term as Prime Minister of Belize, vowing to tackle the country’s pressing challenges with renewed determination.

Speaking at Government House, John Briceño expressed gratitude to his colleagues and the electorate for their trust but cautioned against complacency. Acknowledging that second-term governments often become too relaxed, he urged his ministers to remain focused.

“I am appealing to you representatives and to the new Cabinet for us to be that exception, for us to turn things around,” he said, underscoring the need for diligence in governance.

Briceño also addressed the economic hurdles Belize faces, particularly as a small nation navigating the global stage. He emphasized adaptability and continuous effort as key to maintaining stability and delivering results. The Prime Minister further warned against the dangers of political arrogance, stressing the importance of accountability. He shared a personal reflection, noting that his family keeps him grounded, with his wife and brother reminding him of his roles beyond public office.

The election exposed deep divisions within the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP), which secured only five parliamentary seats. Notably, three of these were won by members of the Tracy Panton faction, signaling a shift in the party’s internal power structure. A significant upset was the loss of Moses “Shyne” Barrow in Mesopotamia to Lee Mark Chang, also from the Panton faction. Barrow’s defeat triggered the UDP’s constitutional requirement for a leadership transition.

“I certainly will resign once we have a National Convention to elect a new leader. Obviously, you cannot be leader of the United Democratic Party if you’re not a member of the House,” Barrow stated in his concession speech.

The 2025 general election saw voter turnout drop to a historic low of 64.97%, a stark contrast to past elections, where participation often exceeded 80%. Analysts attribute the decline to widespread apathy, with many voters believing their ballots would have little impact given the UDP’s internal strife.

As the new government begins its second term, the political landscape remains in flux. While the People’s United Party (PUP) holds a strong mandate, restoring public confidence in the democratic process will be a critical challenge for both major parties. Moving forward, addressing voter disengagement and delivering on campaign promises will be central to the administration’s success.

