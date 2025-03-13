NewsCaribbeanBelize

John Briceño and PUP secure landslide victory in Belize general election

Belize Government agrees to resumption of increments for public officers
Belize Prime Minister John Briceño.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Belize’s Prime Minister and People’s United Party (PUP) leader John Briceño has declared the nation’s March 12 general election as a “resounding affirmation” of Belize’s democracy and constitutional freedoms.

Delivering his victory speech from Orange Walk Central, Briceño celebrated his party’s decisive win, securing 26 out of 31 parliamentary seats. The United Democratic Party (UDP), the main opposition, managed to claim just five seats.

Briceño framed the PUP’s landslide victory as a clear message to the world that Belize continues to uphold free and fair elections. He expressed gratitude to all PUP candidates, campaign committees, and supporters, emphasizing that their collective effort led to this historic triumph. “Tonight we celebrate, but tomorrow the work begins anew,” he asserted, unveiling his administration’s renewed vision, “Plan Belize 2.0.”

This plan will focus on strengthening Belize’s economy by creating more high-paying jobs, improving education and healthcare, increasing access to housing, and implementing stringent measures against crime. Additionally, the Prime Minister vowed to introduce policies aimed at curbing the rising cost of living, acknowledging the financial burdens faced by many Belizeans.

Briceño also issued a stern warning to those within his own government, making it clear that there will be no tolerance for power abuses in his second term. He underscored the importance of retaining political stability, guarding against overconfidence, and ensuring that his administration remains committed to delivering on its promises.

The Prime Minister-elect further took a moment to honor his family, including his wife, sons, and granddaughter, for their unwavering support. He also recognized his campaign manager Jaime, whom he hailed as one of the best political strategists in Belize since 1993.

Briceño concluded his address by reaffirming his deep commitment to the people of Belize. “Belize for all, long live Belize,” he declared to a crowd of jubilant supporters in Orange Walk Town’s Central Park.

With this commanding victory, the PUP strengthens its mandate to govern, while the UDP faces the challenge of rebuilding after securing only five seats.

