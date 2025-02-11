Belize to hold general elections in March, Prime Minister announces

Belize Prime Minister John Briceño has announced that Belize will hold general elections on March 12, nearly nine months ahead of the constitutional deadline.

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, Briceño urged Belizeans to exercise their democratic right to vote and consider critical factors such as performance, stability, and leadership readiness when making their decision. He confirmed that he had advised Governor General Dame Froyla Tzalam to dissolve the National Assembly on Tuesday, paving the way for the upcoming elections. Nomination Day has been set for February 25.

“Election Day is your chance, a chance to be cherished, where in free and fair elections, you choose the person and the party that can best represent your interests,” Briceño stated.

Reflecting on his administration’s tenure, Briceño recounted the economic challenges Belize faced four years ago, citing a struggling economy, high unemployment, and frozen public sector wages. He credited his People’s United Party (PUP) government with revitalizing the economy through private sector investment and responsible public spending, leading to job growth and higher wages.

“With this sterling report card in hand, and after careful reflection and prayer, I have decided to deliver. Now is an appropriate time to seek from you a renewal of our electoral mandate,” said Briceño, who has indicated this will be his last election if his administration secures another term.

The last general elections, held on November 11, 2020, saw the PUP secure a landslide victory, winning 26 seats, while the then-incumbent United Democratic Party (UDP) won just five seats—its worst electoral performance since 1998.

Political analysts suggest that Briceño’s decision to call an early election comes amid ongoing debates over electoral redistricting. The Belize Peace Movement (BPM) and other advocacy groups have argued that the country is constitutionally required to undergo redistricting before any new elections. Legal challenges on the matter could potentially impact the electoral timeline.

UDP leader Shyne Barrow has also urged authorities to conduct “a meaningful and fair redistricting” process before the general election, which had originally been anticipated for November 2024.

As the country prepares for the March 12 vote, the political landscape is expected to intensify, with both major parties positioning themselves to secure public support in the upcoming polls.