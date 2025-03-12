UNESCO recognizes Jamaica’s revival pilgrimage as intangible cultural heritage

A sense of pride and celebration filled Watt Town, St. Ann, as revivalists clad in vibrant multi-colored robes gathered to witness the official recognition of the annual Pilgrimage to Watt Town by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The certification, signifying the pilgrimage’s inclusion on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, was formally handed over by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, during the event on March 6.

The Pilgrimage to Watt Town was inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List in December 2024, during the Intergovernmental Committee meeting for the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This marks Jamaica’s third UNESCO recognition, following the inclusion of the Maroon Heritage of Moore Town in 2008 and Reggae music in 2019.

Revivalism, deeply rooted in African spirituality and Christianity, has played a vital role in Jamaica’s religious and cultural landscape. Originating as Myalism—one of the earliest anti-slavery movements—the practice evolved into a powerful form of worship among enslaved Africans and their descendants. The annual pilgrimage, which began just before the Great Revival of 1860, continues to be a profound expression of faith, heritage, and community.

Minister Grange emphasized the significance of the recognition, noting that while UNESCO does not inscribe religions, it acknowledges cultural practices that hold deep historical and societal value. “This recognition affirms the deep cultural and historical significance of our revival traditions, preserving them for future generations while honoring the resilience, strength, faith, and unity that bind our people,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Describing the pilgrimage as an event where “history, spirituality, and community converge,” Minister Grange encouraged Jamaicans to embrace this moment as a celebration of the past, engagement with the present, and a spark for the future of the country’s cultural heritage.