NewsCaribbeanHaiti

UN Human Rights Expert William O’Neill visits Haiti amid escalating crisis

William O’Neill Haiti
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The United Nations Designated Expert on Human Rights in Haiti, William O’Neill, arrived in the country on Monday for a week-long visit amid a rapidly deteriorating security and humanitarian situation.

This marks O’Neill’s fourth visit since being appointed by UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk in April 2023, following a request from the UN Human Rights Council to assess and address the escalating human rights abuses in the Caribbean nation.

Haiti is grappling with an alarming surge in gang violence, kidnappings, and political instability, which have paralyzed much of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and beyond. Powerful armed gangs now control over 80% of the city, severely restricting movement and access to essential services for millions.

According to the UN, ongoing gang violence in Haiti has displaced more than a million people—nearly a tenth of the country’s population—three times more than last year. The security crisis has been compounded by an ongoing constitutional and political impasse, leaving the country without an elected government since 2021.

During his visit, O’Neill is expected to meet with Leslie Voltaire, President of the Transitional Presidential Council (TPC), and Prime Minister Alix Fils Aime, alongside other senior government officials. Discussions will likely focus on measures to curb the growing influence of armed groups, safeguard human rights, and restore democratic governance. O’Neill will also hold talks with UN leadership in Haiti, senior diplomats, religious leaders, and civil society organizations to gain a comprehensive understanding of the crisis.

- Advertisement -

A key part of his visit includes examining the dire conditions within the prison system, particularly for minors. Haiti’s prisons, notorious for overcrowding and inhumane conditions, have become even more strained amid the ongoing violence and resource shortages. O’Neill is also scheduled to meet with victims of human rights abuses, including survivors of sexual violence — a widespread issue exacerbated by gang control in several neighborhoods.

Notably, O’Neill will not hold a press conference in Haiti at the conclusion of his visit due to security concerns and the sensitive nature of his meetings. Instead, he will address the media at the UN headquarters in New York on March 11, where he is expected to present his findings and recommendations. Media outlets will have the opportunity to attend this briefing either in person or online, with further details to be announced.

The international community is closely watching O’Neill’s visit, hoping for actionable insights into how to address the worsening crisis in Haiti, where ordinary citizens continue to bear the brunt of violence and political paralysis.

More Stories

US embassy in kingston jamaica

Jamaican national dies at US Embassy in Kingston

The United States Embassy in Kingston has confirmed the sudden death of a Jamaican national who suffered a medical emergency at its office on...
World Bank says global economy not growing fast enough to alleviate poverty

Caribbean nations get $131.8M from World Bank for energy project

The World Bank has approved a $131.87 million project aimed at advancing energy efficiency and expanding renewable energy use in Grenada, Guyana, and Saint...
heatwaves

Caribbean urged to brace for intensifying heatwaves and floods

The Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF), based in Barbados, is forecasting a transition to a much warmer-than-usual heat season across the Caribbean, with recurrent...
PNP legal advisor, Anthony Hylton

PNP to sue Jamaican government over Portmore parish push

Jamaica's opposition, the People’s National Party (PNP), has announced its intention to sue the Jamaican government over the move to designate Portmore as the...
Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Jamaica records lowest murder rate since 2000, PM Holness credits JCF reforms

February 2025 saw Jamaica record just 47 murders—the lowest monthly figure in 25 years—according to Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness. In an article written by...
Jamaica BP sector

Private sector dominates Jamaica’s BPO space, driving economic growth

Jamaica’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a modest operation in the Montego Bay Free Zone to a...
Finance Minister tells oil conference Guyana is the place to invest

Finance Minister tells oil conference Guyana is the place to invest

Guyana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh, speaking at the recently concluded Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, emphasized the country’s growing prominence as...
Jamaican Teachers Sent on Forced Early Retirement Recalled After Intervention

Jamaican teachers sent on forced early retirement recalled after intervention

The Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) has accused the Government of violating the law by forcing teachers into early retirement before reaching the legal retirement...
Colombian Woman who bit Bahamian immigration officer ordered to pay compensation

Colombian Woman who bit Bahamian immigration officer ordered to pay compensation

NASSAU, Bahamas, – A Colombian woman was ordered to compensate a Bahamian immigration officer and a security officer after she bit them while they...
Haiti Police Raid Gang Leader’s Stronghold in Port-au-Prince

Haiti police raid gang leader’s stronghold in Port-au-Prince

A Haitian National Police (PNH) operation in the Delmas 6 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, a stronghold of notorious gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, led to...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Machel Montano

Machel Montano crowned Chutney Soca Monarch 2025

Skip to content