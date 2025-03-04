UN Human Rights Expert William O’Neill visits Haiti amid escalating crisis

The United Nations Designated Expert on Human Rights in Haiti, William O’Neill, arrived in the country on Monday for a week-long visit amid a rapidly deteriorating security and humanitarian situation.

This marks O’Neill’s fourth visit since being appointed by UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk in April 2023, following a request from the UN Human Rights Council to assess and address the escalating human rights abuses in the Caribbean nation.

Haiti is grappling with an alarming surge in gang violence, kidnappings, and political instability, which have paralyzed much of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and beyond. Powerful armed gangs now control over 80% of the city, severely restricting movement and access to essential services for millions.

According to the UN, ongoing gang violence in Haiti has displaced more than a million people—nearly a tenth of the country’s population—three times more than last year. The security crisis has been compounded by an ongoing constitutional and political impasse, leaving the country without an elected government since 2021.

During his visit, O’Neill is expected to meet with Leslie Voltaire, President of the Transitional Presidential Council (TPC), and Prime Minister Alix Fils Aime, alongside other senior government officials. Discussions will likely focus on measures to curb the growing influence of armed groups, safeguard human rights, and restore democratic governance. O’Neill will also hold talks with UN leadership in Haiti, senior diplomats, religious leaders, and civil society organizations to gain a comprehensive understanding of the crisis.

A key part of his visit includes examining the dire conditions within the prison system, particularly for minors. Haiti’s prisons, notorious for overcrowding and inhumane conditions, have become even more strained amid the ongoing violence and resource shortages. O’Neill is also scheduled to meet with victims of human rights abuses, including survivors of sexual violence — a widespread issue exacerbated by gang control in several neighborhoods.

Notably, O’Neill will not hold a press conference in Haiti at the conclusion of his visit due to security concerns and the sensitive nature of his meetings. Instead, he will address the media at the UN headquarters in New York on March 11, where he is expected to present his findings and recommendations. Media outlets will have the opportunity to attend this briefing either in person or online, with further details to be announced.

The international community is closely watching O’Neill’s visit, hoping for actionable insights into how to address the worsening crisis in Haiti, where ordinary citizens continue to bear the brunt of violence and political paralysis.