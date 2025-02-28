NewsCaribbeanHaiti

Haiti gang violence displaces over a million, says UN official

Haiti gang violence
© OHCHR/Marion Mondain People shop at a market in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Ongoing gang violence in Haiti has displaced more than a million people—nearly a tenth of the country’s population—three times more than last year, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Haiti reported on Thursday.

Ulrika Richardson, speaking from the neighboring Dominican Republic to journalists at the UN Headquarters in New York, described the situation as an “unprecedented crisis,” with every new statistic setting alarming records.

“The suffering that this is causing is immense,” Richardson said. “It is heartbreaking to witness and to listen to victims of violence.”

Humanitarian crisis worsens

The crisis deepens as global funding for humanitarian efforts dwindles, following a recent decision by the United States to halt foreign aid disbursements. A UN-authorized Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) is currently assisting the Haitian National Police in their efforts to combat gang violence. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has proposed that the international body take on the financial burden for critical structural and logistical support.

Children among the most affected

Human rights violations in Haiti have surged compared to 2024, Richardson noted. More than 5,600 people were killed last year, according to the UN human rights office (OHCHR). Sexual violence is rampant, with UNICEF reporting a staggering 1,000% increase in cases involving children between 2023 and 2024.

- Advertisement -

“The impact on women and children is enormous,” Richardson said, highlighting that children account for half of the displaced population. “They are really bearing the brunt of the crisis. They are also being recruited into gangs. We’ve seen a 70% increase in cases of coercion involving children.”

Food shortages, deportations, and mass exodus

The humanitarian crisis is further exacerbated by widespread food insecurity, with five million Haitians in need of assistance. Malnutrition and stunting rates among children have surged, and only a third of Haiti’s healthcare institutions remain operational.

Haiti is also struggling with an influx of deportees, with 200,000 nationals sent back to the country last year—many returning to find they have no home. At the same time, Haitians continue to flee their homeland at an alarming rate, with nearly 400,000 leaving in 2023, often at great personal risk.

Despite security challenges, humanitarian operations persist, even in gang-controlled areas. However, the continued closure of Port-au-Prince’s main airport since November has severely hindered the delivery of aid and movement of personnel.

“We’ve been able to set up a logistics hub in the north, and this has been very helpful in receiving humanitarian goods and attempting to bring them into the capital,” Richardson said.

US aid freeze adds to challenges

Last year, the humanitarian community launched a $600 million aid plan for Haiti but received just over 40% of the required funding. The United States contributed approximately 60% of the total funds. However, with Washington’s recent decision to temporarily freeze foreign aid, humanitarian efforts face significant disruptions.

“This obviously has an impact on us,” Richardson acknowledged.

For 2025, the UN plans to request over $900 million to support food distribution, medical aid, protection services, and psychosocial support for victims of sexual violence.

“If we can mobilize these funds, we can do our absolute best—and more—to ensure the seamless delivery of humanitarian aid to those who desperately need it,” Richardson emphasized.

More Stories

Barbados request advance notice and criminal background info for Citizens Facing US Deportation

Barbados requests advance notice and background info for citizens facing US deportation

The government of Barbados is intensifying efforts to protect its citizens caught in the U.S. immigration system by collaborating with the American Civil Liberties Union...
Google Translate

Google Translate adds Jamaican Patois as supported language

Jamaican Patois has achieved a new level of global recognition with its inclusion on Google Translate as a supported language, marking a significant step...
2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards

Caribbean nationals shine in 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards

Twenty young changemakers from across the Commonwealth have been named finalists for the 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work, with Caribbean...
Guyana to Host INTERPOL Conference in 2026

Guyana to host INTERPOL Conference in 2026

In 2026, Guyana will be the host of the prestigious International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) Conference, an announcement made by President Irfaan Ali at...
T&T Government Discusses Payments to Venezuela in Dragon Gas Field Deal Amid US Sanctions

Trinidad gov’t discusses payments to Venezuela in Dragon gas field deal amid US sanctions

Trinidad and Tobago's Acting Prime Minister, Stuart Young, confirmed today that money has been paid to Venezuela as part of the agreement between the...
Jamaican Gov’t outlines Plans for New Hospital in Bernard Lodge to Address Portmore Population

Jamaican gov’t outlines plans for new hospital in Bernard Lodge to address Portmore population

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Government has earmarked land in the Bernard Lodge area for the construction of a new hospital to serve the growing...
Cuban medical mission

US expands visa bans over Cuban medical missions, citing forced labor

The United States has expanded its visa restrictions to target Cuban and foreign officials involved in Cuba’s labor export program, particularly its overseas medical...
Jamaica Police Commissioner welcomes the wearing of body cameras

‘I don’t train my force to lose,’ says Jamaica’s police chief amid police killing concerns

Jamaica’s Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake, has delivered a firm response to criticisms from human rights group Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) over the rising...
imf

IMF projects economic growth for St. Kitts and Nevis in 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a modest economic rebound for St. Kitts and Nevis in 2025, with growth expected to rise to...
Cuba’s Cigar Fair Elevates Humidors to Luxury Status

Cuba’s cigar fair elevates humidors to luxury status 

Cuba’s renowned cigars, hand-rolled from the finest tobacco leaves, have long enchanted connoisseurs. Now, a growing number of enthusiasts are recognizing the critical role...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
FDLE and BSO investigate deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach

Two more BSO deputies suspended amid fallout from Tamarac triple murder

Skip to content