Haiti gang violence displaces over a million, says UN official

Ongoing gang violence in Haiti has displaced more than a million people—nearly a tenth of the country’s population—three times more than last year, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Haiti reported on Thursday.

Ulrika Richardson, speaking from the neighboring Dominican Republic to journalists at the UN Headquarters in New York, described the situation as an “unprecedented crisis,” with every new statistic setting alarming records.

“The suffering that this is causing is immense,” Richardson said. “It is heartbreaking to witness and to listen to victims of violence.”

Humanitarian crisis worsens

The crisis deepens as global funding for humanitarian efforts dwindles, following a recent decision by the United States to halt foreign aid disbursements. A UN-authorized Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) is currently assisting the Haitian National Police in their efforts to combat gang violence. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has proposed that the international body take on the financial burden for critical structural and logistical support.

Children among the most affected

Human rights violations in Haiti have surged compared to 2024, Richardson noted. More than 5,600 people were killed last year, according to the UN human rights office (OHCHR). Sexual violence is rampant, with UNICEF reporting a staggering 1,000% increase in cases involving children between 2023 and 2024.

“The impact on women and children is enormous,” Richardson said, highlighting that children account for half of the displaced population. “They are really bearing the brunt of the crisis. They are also being recruited into gangs. We’ve seen a 70% increase in cases of coercion involving children.”

Food shortages, deportations, and mass exodus

The humanitarian crisis is further exacerbated by widespread food insecurity, with five million Haitians in need of assistance. Malnutrition and stunting rates among children have surged, and only a third of Haiti’s healthcare institutions remain operational.

Haiti is also struggling with an influx of deportees, with 200,000 nationals sent back to the country last year—many returning to find they have no home. At the same time, Haitians continue to flee their homeland at an alarming rate, with nearly 400,000 leaving in 2023, often at great personal risk.

Despite security challenges, humanitarian operations persist, even in gang-controlled areas. However, the continued closure of Port-au-Prince’s main airport since November has severely hindered the delivery of aid and movement of personnel.

“We’ve been able to set up a logistics hub in the north, and this has been very helpful in receiving humanitarian goods and attempting to bring them into the capital,” Richardson said.

US aid freeze adds to challenges

Last year, the humanitarian community launched a $600 million aid plan for Haiti but received just over 40% of the required funding. The United States contributed approximately 60% of the total funds. However, with Washington’s recent decision to temporarily freeze foreign aid, humanitarian efforts face significant disruptions.

“This obviously has an impact on us,” Richardson acknowledged.

For 2025, the UN plans to request over $900 million to support food distribution, medical aid, protection services, and psychosocial support for victims of sexual violence.

“If we can mobilize these funds, we can do our absolute best—and more—to ensure the seamless delivery of humanitarian aid to those who desperately need it,” Richardson emphasized.