Children make up at least 30% of Haiti’s gang members

The escalating gang violence in Haiti’s capital and surrounding neighborhoods is having a devastating impact on thousands of children, with many forcibly recruited into armed groups, according to recent reports from human rights organizations.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) estimates that children now make up between 30% and 50% of gang members in Haiti. Most of these recruits, aged between 12 and 17, serve as spies, couriers, and frontline soldiers in the country’s intensifying conflict.

A report released last week by Amnesty International highlights the alarming reality: dozens of children have been caught in the crossfire of gang-related violence, while many others are being actively recruited into the ranks of armed groups. The report warns that Haiti’s deteriorating security situation has created an environment where children are not only victims but also unwilling participants in the violence.

With the country facing extreme poverty, hunger, and widespread unemployment, many children see joining gangs as their only means of survival. Others are forcibly conscripted, leaving them little choice but to engage in violence.

According to 2023 statistics, at least 128 children were killed in gang clashes, and since the start of 2024, more than 5,600 people have died as a result of Haiti’s gang violence. However, the true death toll remains unclear as law enforcement struggles to maintain order.

Haiti’s children are among the most vulnerable in the world, experts say. Political instability, natural disasters, and economic collapse have eroded essential protections for the nation’s youth. In gang-controlled areas, schools have shut down, leaving thousands of children without education and pushing them onto the streets, where they become easy targets for armed groups.

The situation is even more dire for girls, who face not only forced recruitment but also sexual violence. Many are exploited as informants and coerced into relationships with gang members. Human rights organizations warn that without urgent intervention, an entire generation could be lost to violence and criminal networks.

According to the Human Rights Watch World Report 2025, humanitarian efforts are severely hindered by the dangers of operating in gang-controlled territories. In many areas, aid workers are unable to safely deliver food, medical supplies, and educational support to affected communities.

Rehabilitation and reintegration programs for former child soldiers remain scarce as the Haitian government and its international partners struggle to regain control of Port-au-Prince, where gangs currently hold sway over 85% of the city.

The United Nations and other humanitarian organizations have called for immediate global action, emphasizing that Haiti’s child crisis is not just a national issue but a humanitarian catastrophe demanding urgent international intervention. Without swift and decisive action, human rights advocates warn, Haiti’s youth will continue to bear the brunt of an escalating crisis.