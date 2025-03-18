NewsCaribbeanTrinidad & Tobago

Trinidad’s general election date announced: April 28, 2025

stuart-young-trinidad
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Prime Minister Stuart Young has announced that Trinidad and Tobago’s general election will be held on April 28, 2025. The announcement came on Tuesday, just one day after he was sworn in as the country’s eighth prime minister and unveiled a reshuffled Cabinet.

Nomination Day will be Friday, April 4. Parliament will be dissolved at midnight, March 18.

The election date follows a fast-moving political transition after Dr. Keith Rowley officially stepped down from politics on Sunday. Young took the oath of office on Monday at President’s House, replacing Rowley as Prime Minister.

On Sunday, Dr. Rowley announced his intention to vacate his position as Political Leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM) ahead of its scheduled end in 2026, in consultation with the party’s leadership.

That same day, he also introduced a new Cabinet, appointing Camille Robinson-Regis as Attorney General, Vishnu Dhanpaul as Minister of Finance, and Marvin Gonzales as Minister of National Security. Young also retained key ministers, including Dr. Amery Browne (Foreign and CARICOM Affairs) and Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly (Education), while himself continuing as Minister of Energy.

The election date follows a PNM rally on Sunday at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, where Young energized supporters with promises of youth empowerment, economic growth, and elevating Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival as a global brand.

“I have a vision, and you will hear more about it in the coming weeks,” Young told the crowd, vowing to bring an entrepreneurial spirit to government and provide more opportunities for young people.

Emphasizing the need for party unity, he thanked his ministerial colleagues, stating, “A strong, united PNM is unbeatable. Let us be unified. Let us go forth, and we will deliver victory because we need to continue looking after all the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”

Referring to himself as a “fighter,” the 50-year-old leader made a passionate commitment to the people. “We have a fighter in Dr. Rowley, and I promise you, you will also have a fighter in Stuart Richard Young because I will fight for you, Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.

With the election now set, Trinidad and Tobago enters a pivotal campaign season, as Young seeks a fresh mandate while the opposition United National Congress (UNC) and other parties prepare to challenge the PNM’s hold on power.

