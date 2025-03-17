Stuart Young sworn in as Trinidad and Tobago’s 8th Prime Minister

In a historic ceremony at the President’s House this morning, Stuart Young was sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, succeeding Dr. Keith Rowley, who resigned from politics.

Young, who has served as acting Attorney General and Minister of Energy and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, now takes the helm of the government with a vision focused on youth development, national security, and economic growth.

Following his swearing-in, Prime Minister Young appointed Camille Robinson-Regis as the new Attorney General, replacing Reginald Armour, who is set to assume a position with the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. Robinson-Regis, a veteran politician and attorney, has held key ministerial roles, including Minister of Planning and Development and Minister of Legal Affairs.

At the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) presentation of its 2025 general election candidates in Woodford Square, Port-of-Spain, yesterday, Young addressed hundreds of supporters, reaffirming his commitment to unifying the nation.

“I have a vision. You will hear more about our vision in the coming weeks,” Young declared. “But I want to tell you my vision for the young people of Trinidad and Tobago. I stood here and was proud to see some of our young entertainers, and it dawned on me—I was one of the first people that employed Hans des Vignes, Whitney Husbands, and Shal Marshall because I formed Synergy TV. I promise to bring that type of entrepreneurial spirit to our next government as we look after our young people going forward.”

- Advertisement -

Young also pledged to elevate Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival as a global product, ensuring that young entertainers have greater opportunities. “We just had a great Carnival, and that is a product that we, the next government, will find ways to market, to build, to make sure our young entertainers find more space. We will form a committee of young entertainers to work with the government to use their young minds to think with vision and outside of the box.”

Emphasizing the need for party unity, he thanked his ministerial colleagues, stating, “A strong, united PNM is unbeatable. Let us be unified. Let us go forth, and we will deliver victory because we need to continue looking after all the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”

While he did not announce a date for the next general election, Young assured supporters that they would head to the polls in the coming months.

Referring to himself as a “fighter,” the 50-year-old leader made a passionate commitment to the people. “We have a fighter in Dr. Rowley, and I promise you, you will also have a fighter in Stuart Richard Young because I will fight for you, Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley announced his intention to vacate his position as Political Leader of the PNM ahead of its scheduled end in 2026, in consultation with the party’s leadership.

As Trinidad and Tobago embarks on this new chapter, the nation now watches as Prime Minister Young takes the lead in shaping the country’s future.