New Trinidad PM Stuart Young announces new cabinet appointments

Vishnu Dhanpaul is Trinidad and Tobago's new Minister of Finance.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Newly-appointed Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Stuart Young has unveiled his Cabinet, introducing several new appointments while retaining many key ministers.

The official announcement took place at the President’s House in St Ann’s on March 17.

Just earlier in the day, Young was sworn in as the country’s eighth prime minister, replacing Dr. Keith Rowley. On Sunday, Rowley announced his intention to vacate his position as Political Leader of the PNM ahead of its scheduled end in 2026, in consultation with the party’s leadership.

New cabinet appointments:

  • Camille Robinson-Regis – Attorney General
  • Vishnu Dhanpaul – Minister of Finance
  • Colm Imbert – Minister of Public Utilities
  • Marvin Gonzales – Minister of National Security
  • Adrian Leonce – Minister of Housing and Urban Development
  • Brian Manning – Minister in the Ministry of Finance
  • Kazim Hosein – Minister of Agriculture
  • Avinash Singh – Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture
  • Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal – Minister in the Office of Legal Affairs
  • Keith Scotland – Minister in the Ministry of National Security
  • Fitzgerald Hinds – Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister

While these new appointments bring fresh faces to key ministries, several ministers have retained their portfolios. Stuart Young will continue to serve as Minister of Energy, ensuring continuity in the country’s critical energy sector. Colm Imbert, previously the Finance Minister, now takes charge of Public Utilities, while Terrence Deyalsingh remains at the helm of the Health Ministry. Dr. Amery Browne continues as Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, and Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly retains her role as Minister of Education. Other retained ministers include Rohan Sinanan as Minister of Works and Transport, Paula Gopee-Scoon as Minister of Trade and Industry, and Randall Mitchell as Minister of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in his Cabinet, stating that the team is ready to address the country’s challenges and drive national development forward.

