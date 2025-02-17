Trinidad launches probe into missing 25,000 rounds of ammunition

Trinidad and Tobago National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has confirmed that an investigation is underway into the disappearance of more than 25,000 rounds of 5.56 ammunition from the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, the main ground force of the country’s Defence Force (TTDF).

According to local media reports, 25,753 rounds of ammunition went missing from the 1st Engineer Battalion Bunker at the Cumuto Barracks after being relocated in 2022. The disappearance was discovered earlier this month during a routine physical examination at the facility.

“Taking note of the concern that such a story would naturally raise, I requested that a thorough investigation be conducted,” Hinds said Monday, adding that he has received preliminary reports but is not yet in a position to comment publicly on the findings.

The minister assured that the investigation will determine the accuracy of the reports, the circumstances surrounding the disappearance, and any necessary national security actions.

“If there is a need for resolution, it will be done as quickly as possible,” Hinds stated.

- Advertisement -

The Trinidad Express reported that a three-member investigative team has been appointed to probe the matter. The inquiry was ordered in a February 13 special directive by Colonel Keston Charles, commanding officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment.

The investigative team, comprising Lt. Col. D.S. Edwards, Maj. B. George, and M. Brooks, began its work on Monday.

Authorities have not disclosed whether foul play is suspected, but the disappearance of such a large cache of ammunition raises serious security concerns. The investigation’s outcome could have significant implications for national defense protocols and oversight within the TTDF.