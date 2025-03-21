Trinidad and Tobago’s PM promises new ministry to boost efficiency

Trinidad and Tobago’s new Prime Minister Stuart Young has pledged to establish a Ministry of Implementation and Efficiency if his administration secures victory in the April 28 general election.

The proposed ministry, operating out of the Office of the Prime Minister, aims to streamline bureaucracy and accelerate key national projects.

Speaking at the opening of a community center in La Brea, Young emphasized the need for a dedicated body to ensure that government initiatives are executed without delays.

“For too long, things get lost in abeyance,” Young said. “That ministry will have the ability, when I as prime minister say, ‘See that deep-water harbour? I need that done,’ to go in and get the inefficiencies sorted across the system.”

Breaking bureaucratic barriers

Young, who was sworn in as prime minister Monday before announcing the election date, described the ministry as a tool to “break the bureaucracy within the confines of the law” and accelerate national development.

- Advertisement -

“Trinidad and Tobago deserves better, and if the opposition, which will still be in opposition, tries to stand in the way of constitutional review, that Ministry of Implementation and Efficiency will get a lot done,” he said.

The prime minister also hinted at major development projects for La Brea, revealing that he is negotiating a state-of-the-art facility that would capitalize on the town’s harbour. While details remain undisclosed, Young said the project would be the first of its kind in the Caribbean and could significantly boost the region’s economic activity.

“I am hoping by the end of the year, I will be back here turning the sod for a facility that exists nowhere else in the CARICOM region,” Young stated.

As Trinidad and Tobago heads into a critical election, Young assured citizens that his administration remains focused on economic growth, efficiency, and delivering on its promises.