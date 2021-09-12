TPS Extended for Haitians Until December 2022

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a notice extending Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) beneficiaries from Haiti and some other countries until December 31, 2022.

In a recent notice the DHS said that the other countries are El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua and Sudan.

The automatic extension is intended to ensure continued compliance with preliminary injunction orders that have been entered in the various cases challenging the Trump Administration’s attempted termination of TPS for these countries.

Beneficiaries from the list of countries in question also are entitled to an automatic extension of their other TPS-related documentation , including – I-94 Arrival/Departure Records and I-797 Notices of Action if they applied to re-register during one of the previous DHS-announced registration periods.

The DHS says that should litigation be concluded prior to December 31, 2022, with the determination that TPS should be terminated prior to that date, there will be at least a 120-day notice or winddown period.

Based on a separate agreement, TPS beneficiaries from El Salvador will be entitled to a 365-day winddown period.

The department says that although those from Haiti are entitled to this new automatic extension, they also are eligible to apply for TPS under the new 18-month TPS designation for Haiti effective August 3, 2021, through February 3, 2023.

Eligible Haitians have been encouraged to apply for the new designation as soon as possible to ensure they do not have any gaps in authorization.

CMC