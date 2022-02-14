Tourism: The Key to Pandemic Recovery for Grenada

COVID-19 has cost Grenada more in two years than natural disasters have over the past 20 years.

At a post-Cabinet press briefing hosted by the Government Information Service of Grenada on February 9, 2022, officials discussed how the profits from targeted action in tourism could be the answer to their prayers.

Leslie-Ann Johnson moderated the panel comprised of Petra Roach, the Grenada Tourism Authority CEO, Belinda Bishop, culinary ambassador and owner of Flavours of Grenada, and Kareem Doyle, winner of the Young Chef, Young Mixologist Competition in Grenada. Jade Mapson and Kimberly Sylvester, who also claimed top spots in the same competition, were also present.

Tourism numbers show growth

Tackling the issue head-on, Petra Roach opened the conversation with the island’s most significant success in the industry so far. She noted that Grenada boasted impressive travel numbers during the pandemic, with almost 30,000 tourists visiting the island in December of 2021 alone. She said this is an increase of 1,288% over December 2020, which demonstrates the potential tourism has to fuel the island’s recovery.

Though the pandemic has weighed heavily on the island, Roach stated that “…the great news is that the world has opened back up for business. Our performance indicators continue to show the desire for travel, but we have a very competitive landscape and customers who are looking for a stress-free experience.”

To that, Roach emphasized the need for fewer restrictions on fully vaccinated travelers.

“The truth is that the traveling and aviation (industries) recovery are dependent on the government taking steps to remove travel restrictions. It is that continued requirement (to be tested) for the pre-departure that’s a leading factor in the decision people make to travel internationally. People simply are not willing to take the risk that they will be stuck abroad if they test positive for COVID-19,” she shared.

She emphasized that governmental departments will have to continue learning how to work with each other, combining the fields of health, immigration, security, and tourism.

In closing, she shared that it’s up to the leaders to “…make the right decision and to do what’s best for the country, but I feel really confident that we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

According to Roach, the travel market is prime, and Grenada has much to gain, adding that the island’s key performance indicators show that it is doing very well with significant room to grow.