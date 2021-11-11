Grenada Removes Mandatory Quarantine for Arriving Passengers

Grenada says it will allow fully vaccinated passengers to enter the island without having to undergo the 48-hour quarantine as the island moves gradually to relax its measures.

A statement from the Ministry of Health said that the new measure comes into effect on November 15 and that passengers will be allowed into Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, once they are “fully vaccinated with a World Health Organisation (WHO) approved vaccine no less than two weeks before travel.

“Passengers will also be required to take a COVID-19 Antigen test,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) said it expects at least 65 cruise calls in the upcoming cruise season after welcoming its first cruise ship call on Tuesday.

It said that the re-opening of the cruise ship sector comes “at a time when travel to the Caribbean holds the most appeal to both the US and European markets due to the warm weather and the multitude of excursion options available on the island”.

The GTA said that it has been making preparatory steps for the re-entry of cruise ships by embarking on a series of conversations with tourism stakeholders of all sectors to allow for open dialogue and clear messaging on the way forward.

It said that all passengers disembarking from the visiting cruise ships will be 100 percent vaccinated, except children below the age of 14, and will have to comply with the extremely thorough and rigorous protocols that have been put in place.

It said bubbled tours have been implemented to secure the safety of all which entails fully vaccinated frontline teams, wearing of masks, deep and consistent sanitization, social distancing and the ability to contact trace.

The GTA said that the positive impacts of the return of cruise ships to Grenada’s ports of call will be felt throughout the island, giving a much-needed boost to the taxi and transportation sector, tour operators, local craft vendors, artisans and restaurants. The far-reaching impacts of this revitalization will also aid in the sustainability of agriculture.

“It has been by no means an easy task to get to this point but we subscribe to the mantra that there are no shortcuts and have therefore worked closely and responsibly with our chief medical officer to the development and implementation of a framework of protocols for the safe resumption of cruising,” said GTA chief executive officer, Petra Roach, adding “we commit to remaining diligent in ensuring that these protocols are adhered to”.

CMC