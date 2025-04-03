Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett attends OAS Congress in Washington, DC

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is currently in Washington, DC for the 26th Inter-American Congress of Ministers and High-Level Authorities of Tourism, taking place from April 3 to 4 at the Organization of American States (OAS) headquarters.

The two-day Congress, themed “Harnessing the Power of Heritage Tourism for Development in the Americas,” brings together more than 22 tourism ministers and other senior national representatives from OAS member states, along with regional tourism experts.

Minister Bartlett, who serves as Chair of the Inter-American Tourism Commission, is scheduled to deliver the opening address this morning in the Hall of the Americas. He will be joined by Ambassador Lou-Anne Gilchrist, Chair of the Inter-American Council for Integral Development (CIDI) and Permanent Representative of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the OAS, and OAS Secretary General, Luis Almagro.

This year’s agenda emphasizes the role of cultural heritage, inclusive tourism, and community-based initiatives in driving sustainable development and environmental stewardship. Discussions will include the promotion of tourism in indigenous and Afro-descendant communities, support for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and the development of an Inter-American Plan for Heritage Tourism.

The Congress is also expected to adopt the Draft Declaration and Plan of Action of Ecuador and elect new leadership for the Inter-American Committee on Tourism (CITUR).

The high-level gathering provides a critical platform for OAS member states to deepen cooperation and align on regional tourism priorities amid growing global interest in heritage-based travel.