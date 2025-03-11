NewsCaribbeanSuriname

Suriname Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin elected as OAS Secretary-General

Suriname Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin
By Joanne Clark

The Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) has congratulated Suriname’s Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin on his historic election as the next Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS) for the 2025-2030 term.

Ramdin, 67, was elected by acclamation on Monday during the 56th Special Session of the OAS General Assembly, following the withdrawal of Rubén Ramírez, the Foreign Minister of Paraguay. He will succeed Luis Almagro, who first took office in 2015 and was re-elected in 2020.

“COFCOR is of the view that Mr. Ramdin’s election reflects the confidence of Member States in his abilities,” the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) stated. “The Council expressed confidence that with a career distinguished by extensive experience in foreign policy and diplomacy, including a previous tenure as OAS Assistant Secretary-General, he is well-equipped to guide the organization in addressing critical issues such as peace, security, socio-economic development, democracy, and good governance across the hemisphere.

“The Caribbean Community is confident that Minister Ramdin will serve in his new role with distinction, upholding the OAS Charter and demonstrating the necessary expertise to navigate regional challenges, thereby contributing to the shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous hemisphere,” COFCOR added.

The United States also extended its congratulations to Ramdin, with a statement emphasizing its commitment to working with the newly elected Secretary-General to uphold the OAS’s core mission of defending democracy, promoting human rights, and advancing security and economic prosperity across the region.

“I look forward to working with Secretary General-elect Ramdin to uphold the OAS’s core mission of defending democracy, promoting and protecting human rights, as well as advancing security and economic prosperity throughout our hemisphere,” the U.S. statement read.

The U.S. also reaffirmed its stance on regional stability, calling a secure and prosperous hemisphere vital to advancing its national interests. It highlighted the importance of strengthening alliances with democratic partners to address shared regional challenges, particularly illegal migration, transnational crime, and the authoritarian regimes in Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. The statement further emphasized institutional reforms to enhance the OAS’s efficiency and financial sustainability.

Outgoing Secretary-General Luis Almagro was also commended for his leadership in defending democracy and confronting undemocratic influences in Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba.

Albert Ramdin’s election marks a pivotal moment for the OAS, as both regional and global stakeholders anticipate his leadership in addressing critical issues and shaping the organization’s future.

