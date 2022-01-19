STETHS, Edwin Allen advance to Ben Francis Cup KO final

First-time finalist Edwin Allen High School will stand in the way of St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS), hunting the seventh title following semi-final results of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Ben Francis Cup Knock-out on Tuesday.

In the first game of the doubleheader at STETHS Sports Complex, Edwin Allen High demolished Manchester High School 4-0 in a command performance. STETHS edged Frome Technical 1-0 in a strenuous effort.

Richard Henry was the standout performer for Edwin Allen, scoring a brace in the sixth and 60th minutes. At the same time, Jahiem Harris added the third in the 76th minute before Ackeem Mullings put the finishing touches, with the fourth two minutes into time added.

In the other game, STETHS, who had blown away Frome 6-0 in an earlier match in the Dacosta Cup, struggled to their victory through Michael Jerman’s 43rd-minute strike.

Tuesday’s victories have set up a date for Friday’s Ben Francis Cup knock-out final at the same venue. This game will play as the curtain-raiser to the DaCosta Cup final between Manning’s School and Garvey Maceo High.

Many had predicted a close affair between Edwin Allen and Manchester High, but the school, more renowned for its exploits at Girls’ Championships, ignored the script and made a mockery of Manchester High.

They opened the scoring early when Henry fired home, and from then on, it was simply a matter of how many Edwin Allen would have scored.

Coached by Tafari Burton, Edwin Allen dominated the contest but had until the second half to add to their tally when Henry completed his brace.

Harris, who was a thorn in the side of Manchester all day, converted from a free-kick to make the game safe at 3-0 before Mullings inflicted the final wound to Manchester High’s defeat.

Frome Technical turned up a much better outfit for the second game than the side clobbered in the DaCosta Cup quarter-final earlier in the season.

In a tit-for-tat affair, Frome had their fair share of chances, but when it seemed as if the teams would go to the break on level terms, Jerman came up trumps with a shot from outside the penalty box took a deflection, and wrong-footed Frome’s goalkeeper Dennis James.

It will be all to play for on Friday in the Ben Francis Cup knock-out and the DaCosta Cup.