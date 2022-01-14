Manchester, STETHS, Edwin Allen, Frome for Ben Francis Cup semis

On Thursday, Manchester High became the biggest quarter-finalist winner in the Ben Francis Cup knockout football competition.

Manchester High defeated Christiana High 3-0 at Kirkvine. Also, St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) blanked Vere Technical 2-0 at the St Elizabeth Technical High School Sports Complex. In the first game at the same venue, Frome Technical edged Munro College 1-0. At Drax Hall, Edwin Allen High School managed to beat Cornwall College 2-1.

The Football Action

At St Elizabeth Technical High School Sports Complex, Javel Clarke found the all-important goal in the 67th minute when he lobbed the advancing Henry James. Subsequently, Fabian Forbes served him a good ball over the top.

In the feature game at the same venue, the hosts went ahead on the half-hour mark through Negus Daley. And Michael Jerman made the game safe with a 56th–minute strike in a game dominated by the hosts.

At Drax Hall, Edwin Allen High School found the opening goal in the 44th minute when Jaheim Harris fired home from just inside the 18-yard box.

Jaheim Thomas added to the lead in the 54th minute when he fired home from the left side of the field.

The Ben Francis Cup is an annual game held for the Rural area Jamaican Schoolboy Football teams. Namely, those who placed second and third place in the DaCosta Cup Quarter Finals.

Next week, the Ben Francis semi-finals will play Tuesday at STETHS Sports Complex.