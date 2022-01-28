Selectors recall Roach, Bonner, King, Walsh for the ODI tour of India

The new West Indies selection panel has recalled veteran Test pacer Kemar Roach, Jamaican batting pair of Nkrumah Bonner and Brandon King, along with leg-spinner Hayden Walsh, in a 15-man squad released on Wednesday for the three-match one day series against India next month.

The 33-year-old Roach has been recalled for his first One-Day International in two and a half years and joins Bonner and King, along with Walsh, for the three matches in Ahmedabad from February 6-11.

Bonner had played only three ODIs, all coming away to Bangladesh last year when West Indies fielded a weakened side, while King played the last of his four ODIs two years ago.

Walsh, meanwhile, has not played in six months, last featuring on Australia’s tour of the Caribbean.

“Kemar Roach is one of our leading fast bowlers, and we believe we need bowlers upfront to get early wickets, and Kemar, with an economy rate of five, is certainly good enough to play,” said Desmond Haynes, the new men’s chairman of selectors.

Haynes, who was appointed to his position earlier this month, went on to say: “Over the last few years, Nkrumah Bonner’s cricket has come on leaps and bounds, and we believe he should be given an opportunity to play in the 50-over format.”

“We want to have competition for places. We want to reach a stage where we have a lot of players fighting for positions. We want to broaden the pool of players we have to choose from.”

“The team we have selected is a very good side, and we are looking at this tour as part of the preparations for the World Cup in India in 2023.”

A surprise pick, Roach has taken 124 wickets from 92 games in the shorter format, but it has been the Test format in which he has made his mark.

He is currently eighth on the all-time list of West Indies wicket-takers with 231 wickets from 68 matches, only four wickets behind the legendary Sir Gary Sobers.

Roach is one of five seamers in the squad, alongside Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, and Romario Shepherd.

Selectors have dispensed with off-spinning Roston Chase and fast bowling all-rounder Justin Greaves, both of whom featured in the shock 2-1 defeat to Ireland in the three-match series in Jamaica earlier this month.

Chase, who has played 33 ODIs, managed only 33 runs and four wickets, while Greaves, 27, looked out of sorts with 27 runs from his three outings after making his international debut.

Twenty-year-old fast bowler Jayden Seales has also been ignored along with 26-year-old left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who was a part of the squad for the Ireland series but never debuted.

The tour also comprises a Twenty20 element, but that squad was not announced.

SQUAD – Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

(CMC)