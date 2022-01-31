Rihanna Expecting First Child

Bajan Singer and entrepreneur Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty is pregnant.

The 33-year-old billionaire debuted her baby bump in official photos, while out in Harlem, New York with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

This is the first child for both Rihanna and Rocky, who have been romantically linked, on and off, since 2013. According to multiple reports, the couple began seriously dating again in early 2021.

- Advertisement -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caribbean National Weekly (@cnwnetwork)

During a May 2021 interview with GQ, the rapper confirmed the romance, calling Rihanna “the love of my life”.

A$AP Rocky was born in New York, but his father, who died in 2012, was from Barbados. Last December, the couple spent the holidays on the island, just a few weeks after Barbados named Rihanna its 11th national hero.