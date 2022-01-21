Rear Admiral Antonette Weymss-Gorman makes history as first woman to head the JDF

For the first time in its history, the Jamaica Defence Force, (JDF)is being headed by a woman.

Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman has been sworn as Jamaica’s first female Chief of Defence Staff.

She is also the first female officer of the Jamaica Defence Force to attain the rank of Rear Admiral.

- Advertisement -

Wemyss-Gorman’s appointment as a woman chief of defence staff is also a first for the English-speaking Caribbean and the Commonwealth.

At a swearing in ceremony at King’s House on Thursday January 20, Rear Admiral Wemyss-Gorman promised accountability from the JDF under her leadership.

“Throughout my tenure, I will not compromise on the integrity of the force nor flout the long-standing, hard-won trust of the Jamaican people. Each service member will be held accountable for his or her actions. And they can be assured of my commitment to the good administration and welfare of the force,” she declared.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, says Rear Admiral Wemyss-Gorman’s experience in the coast guard will be an asset as Jamaica works to secure its borders and as the JDF continues to support the police in crime fighting.

“She will therefore bring a unique perspective to our discussions and our efforts to strengthen our borders and prevent illicit inflows; to protect the lives and livelihoods of our coastal communities; and to ensure that Jamaica can derive sustainable benefit from our maritime resource,” he said.

“As we continue our fight against crime and violence, the JDF will continue to play a critical role in support of the JCF. As a small country, we must continue to employ all available resources to address the number one threat to our collective future,” the Prime Minister continued.

Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Rocky Meade has retired after serving the JDF for more than 38 years.