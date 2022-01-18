Reading strip Reggae Boy Liam Moore of the captaincy

English Championship club Reading has sacked Jamaican Reggae Boy Liam Moore as captain after he expressed a desire to leave the club.

A statement on Saturday night said: “We are disappointed that Liam, a player awarded one of the club’s most significant contracts, has now stated his intention to move on.”

Reading’s announcement came after a terrible week. In the FA Cup, they lost to sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers, leaked seven goals at home to Championship leaders Fulham, and suffered a third-straight defeat at Middlesbrough.

Struggling in 21st place in the league, just three points off the relegation zone, the club decided to publicize Moore’s discontent as it wanted only players committed to the cause.

In their statement, Reading said UK-born Moore, who made his debut for Jamaica last year but has been out of club action for a month through injury, had stated “his clear desire to leave” for several months.

“Whilst we have patiently waited for his representatives to provide us with options for us to consider in helping him fulfill that request, no offer or opportunity has been presented to the club to date,” they said.

“Our club, together with its manager Veljko Paunovic, is intent on selecting players in the first-team squad who are dedicated to giving their absolute all to Reading. That starts with our captain. As a result, Moore will no longer be given the honor of our club captaincy.”

Moore’s response to Reading

Moore hit back in a seven-word social media post accompanied by 18 emojis of a man face-palming, saying: “Incredibly shocked by the club statement tonight.”

Moore, 28, has not played since a 1-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion on December 11 due to a “soft-tissue” injury.

He joined Reading from Leicester City in 2016 and, amid heavy transfer speculation, signed a new five-year deal in 2018. Moore has made 230 appearances for the Royals, including 17 this season.

Moore should be a member of the Reggae Boyz squad when they regroup for the next FIFA World Cup Qualifier sets at the end of the month. They play host to Mexico at the National Stadium on January 27 before traveling to Panama City to face that country on January 30. They return home to engage Costa Rica on February 2.

The Reggae Boyz are currently in sixth place in the eight-team final round on seven points.

Canada leads with 16 points, one ahead of the USA, then Mexico and Panama on 14. Costa Rica has nine points, with El Salvador seventh on six points and Honduras bringing up the rear with three points.

All teams have played eight games with six games remaining.