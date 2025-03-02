NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Nearly half of Jamaicans unhappy with country’s direction, poll reveals

Jamaica elections Don Anderson poll
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A recent island-wide survey suggests that nearly half of Jamaicans believe the country is on the wrong track, revealing a nation divided on its future just months ahead of the next general elections, due by September this year.

The RJRGLEANER Don Anderson poll, conducted between January and February, found that 47% of respondents think Jamaica is heading in the wrong direction, while 29% feel the opposite. Notably, 24% remain unsure, reflecting a significant portion of the electorate that is still undecided.

This poll, which surveyed 1,201 registered voters aged 18 and older across all parishes, has a margin of error of ±3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. Interestingly, this represents an improvement compared to a similar poll conducted in September, where 58% of respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the country’s direction. The 11-point drop in dissatisfaction might suggest a slight rebound in public confidence, possibly influenced by recent government measures aimed at economic recovery and youth employment.

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

Implications for general elections

With general elections approaching, these poll results carry significant implications for both the People’s National Party (PNP) and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). The fact that 76% of those who think the country is on the wrong track plan to vote for the PNP suggests a strong anti-incumbent sentiment that the opposition could leverage.

On the other hand, the JLP can find optimism in the poll’s indication that 65% of those who believe Jamaica is on the right path intend to vote for them. The 11-point drop in dissatisfaction since September could be seen as a positive signal for the JLP’s re-election prospects, especially if the party can expand its appeal to the 24% of undecided voters.

- Advertisement -

The survey also revealed that 41% of Jamaicans reported an improvement in their personal circumstances since the last general election in 2020, with younger voters particularly optimistic. This demographic could be crucial for the JLP, as perceptions of personal progress often translate into electoral support for incumbents. Interestingly, even among PNP supporters, 23% admitted their situation has improved, hinting at a nuanced voter base that could be swayed with the right approach.

With 24% of Jamaicans still uncertain about the country’s direction, both parties face a battle to capture this segment. For the PNP, presenting a cohesive vision for change will be vital, while the JLP’s strategy may hinge on reinforcing the notion of steady progress and stability. As the election date draws near, debates, campaign promises, and the handling of pressing issues like crime and inflation are likely to influence this undecided bloc.

More Stories

Dr. Tiffany Fagan-Carpenter Jamaica

Low literacy levels in Jamaica fuel public health crisis, warns expert

Health illiteracy is posing a severe threat to public health in Jamaica and across the wider Caribbean, limiting people's ability to understand and apply...
ExxonMobil Guyana oil

US and CARICOM condemn Venezuelan threats to oil vessel in Guyana waters

The United States and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have condemned Venezuela's actions after its naval vessels threatened ExxonMobil's oil platform in Guyana’s waters. U.S. Secretary...
Sint Maarten Monitors Bird Flu Developments Amid Global Concerns

Sint Maarten monitors bird flu developments amid global concerns

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) in Sint Maarten is actively monitoring developments related to the spread of Avian Influenza (H5N1), commonly known as bird...
Venezuelan Military Incursion in Guyana's Waters Raises Alarm

Venezuelan military incursion in Guyana’s waters raises alarm

The Government of Guyana has raised concerns with the international community regarding recent threats posed by the Venezuelan military against oil production vessels operating...
Cuban medical missions

CARICOM seeks clarity on US visa restrictions over Cuban medical missions

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) foreign ministers convened on Friday to discuss the United States' decision to impose visa restrictions on foreign government officials whose countries...
Jamaica Customs Agency Intercepts over 100 Illegal Firearms and 8,000 rounds of ammunition

Jamaica Customs Agency intercepts over 100 illegal firearms and 8,000 rounds of ammunition

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) has issued a strong warning to gun smugglers after seizing over 100 illegal firearms and 8,000 rounds of ammunition...
portmore jamaica

Senate approves bill to make Portmore Jamaica’s 15th parish

Jamaica is on the brink of officially designating Portmore as its 15th parish, following the Senate’s approval of the Counties and Parishes (Amendment) Act...
Caribbean leaders condemn Venezuela’s plan to hold elections in ‘Guayana Esequiba State’

Caribbean leaders condemn Venezuela’s plan to hold elections in ‘Guayana Esequiba State’

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders have expressed serious concern over recent statements from Venezuela regarding planned elections in the Essequibo region...
Dominican Republic Britsh Virgin Islands

BVI and Dominican Republic explore closer economic cooperation

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) and the Dominican Republic have taken initial steps toward strengthening economic cooperation, focusing on trade, agriculture, and regional development. BVI...
Haiti gang violence

Haiti gang violence displaces over a million, says UN official

Ongoing gang violence in Haiti has displaced more than a million people—nearly a tenth of the country’s population—three times more than last year, the...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Dr. Tiffany Fagan-Carpenter Jamaica

Low literacy levels in Jamaica fuel public health crisis, warns expert

Skip to content