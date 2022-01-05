Miramar to Open New COVID-19 Testing Site at YEC

The City of Miramar has announced that a new COVID-19 testing site will open at the Vernon E. Hargray Youth Enrichment Center (YEC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

The new site is a part of Broward County’s efforts to expand COVID-19 testing in cities to meet the increased demand and is in partnership with CDR Health.

Safety A Top Priority

Miramar City Manager, Whittingham Gordon says, “The safety of our residents is my top priority, and I am pleased that the city was able to partner with the county to bring this convenient COVID-19 testing location to the historic side of Miramar at a time when it is needed most.”

The site at YEC will offer free drive-through testing and will open daily to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. However, the last car can join the line at 3:30 p.m. daily.

Patients do not have to make an appointment to take any of the two available tests, including Rapid Antigen or PCR tests.

Drivers must stay in the right lane on Miramar Parkway, heading east after the Turnpike overpass, to join the drive-through line.

While the COVID-19 test is free to the public, the patient’s insurance will be billed for the services performed. Patients can provide insurance information at registration. But, if the patient does not have insurance, federally available programs will be billed for this service.

Other COVID-19 testing site locations in Miramar include:

Miramar Fire Station 107

11811 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025

Antibody, Antigen and PCR Testing available

Open daily between 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Appointment required at www.SolvHealth.com

Miramar Regional Park

16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027

Open Mondays through Fridays 9:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m.

Appointments not required. Register in advance at www.Homesafe1st.com/covid

Lakeshore Park

8501 S. Sherman Circle, Miramar, FL 33025

Open Mondays through Fridays 9:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m.

Appointments not required. Register in advance at www.Homesafe1st.com/covid

For additional COVID-19 testing site locations in Miramar, visit www.MiramarFl.gov and for a comprehensive list of testing site locations in Broward County, visit www.Broward.org/coronavirus.