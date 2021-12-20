Members of US Missionary Group Say They Forgive Haitian Kidnappers

The 12 missionaries who were recently released after being kidnapped by a Haitian gang in October, say that they have forgiven their kidnappers.

Following their release, which took place last Thursday, the Director-General of the US-based Christian Aid Ministries, David Troyer said all staff members who were taken hostage by the 400 Mawozo gang, have now left Haiti.

“It is with great joy and deep gratitude to God that I confirm the safe return of the 17 staff members of the Ministries of Christian Aid who were taken hostage in Haiti,” Troyer said in a statement.

In a message to the people of Haiti, he thanked them for “Their prayers and words of encouragement. Although it has been a very difficult time for everyone involved, Christian Aid Ministries wishes to continue walking with you in the future as best we can.”

In a message to the kidnappers, he said they have been forgiven.

“We do not know all the challenges you face. We believe that the violence and oppression of others can never be justified. You have caused great suggesting to our hostages and their families. However, Jesus taught us by word and by his own example that the power to forgive is stronger than the hatred of violent force. There we offer you forgiveness. The hostages made it clear to you how you can also be forgiven by God if you repent.

The missionaries, including five children, were kidnapped at gunpoint by the 400 Mawozo gang on October 16, on a main road in the town of Ganthier, east of here.

The gang demanded one million dollars ransom per person and threatened the lives of the missionaries, who were returning from a visit to an orphanage.

Following the kidnapping – the US State Department and an FBI Taskforce went to Haiti to help local authorities in securing their release.

It is not known if the kidnappers’ monetary demands were met.

The already-volatile situation in Haiti descended into crisis after the assassination of President Jovenal Moise in July.

CMC