Village Art Plaza grand opening draws over 1,200 attendees in Sunrise

The City of Sunrise successfully unveiled its newest cultural gem, Village Art Plaza, on Saturday, March 29, with a grand opening celebration that welcomed more than 1,200 community members.

The vibrant new public space, located at 2260 NW 68th Avenue, blends art, culture, and community, offering a dynamic gathering spot in the heart of Sunrise’s historic neighborhoods.

The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music, interactive art experiences, and live painting demonstrations. Attendees enjoyed giveaways and sampled a variety of delicious offerings from local food trucks. The celebration provided an opportunity for guests to meet the artists behind the plaza’s installations and explore the space’s unique features.

Village Art Plaza reimagines a historic area of Sunrise into an inspiring community hub. Highlights include:

- Advertisement -

Striking murals and sculptures by renowned artists

An interactive audio tour showcasing the stories behind each artwork

An Augmented Reality (AR) wall, offering a digital experience that brings local history to life

A performance stage for musicians, cultural showcases, and live entertainment

A flexible event space with welcoming seating, lighting, and landscaping

The City of Sunrise envisions Village Art Plaza as a center for creativity and community engagement. Beyond the grand opening, the plaza will host a variety of recurring events, including:

Tasty Tuesday Food Truck Nights – Weekly on Tuesdays from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

– Weekly on Tuesdays from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Farmers Markets – Second Saturday of each month from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

– Second Saturday of each month from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Morning Yoga in the Plaza – Weekly on Mondays at 9:30 a.m.

– Weekly on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. Kids’ Storytime – Third Saturday of each month at 11:00 a.m.

– Third Saturday of each month at 11:00 a.m. Special events such as a Financial Literacy Month Workshop on April 8 and a Cinco de Mayo Night Market on May 5

With its immersive art installations, engaging programming, and inviting atmosphere, Village Art Plaza is set to become one of South Florida’s most exciting new cultural destinations. For more information on upcoming events, residents can visit the City of Sunrise’s official website.