First look: Sunrise’s Village Art Plaza brings art and community together

Sunrise is making a bold artistic statement with the unveiling of its newest public space, the Village Art Plaza. Located at 2260 NW 68th Avenue, this vibrant plaza is more than just an art installation—it’s a dynamic, community-driven project that transforms a historic area of Sunrise into a hub for creativity, culture, and connection.

Inspired by the art-centric energy of Wynwood, the Village Art Plaza features breathtaking murals and sculptures by renowned artists, an interactive Augmented Reality (AR) wall that brings history and local culture to life, and a dedicated performance stage designed to showcase emerging talent. More than just a visual feast, the Plaza is set to host a variety of community events, including farmer’s markets, Tasty Tuesdays food truck nights, and cultural showcases.

Artist Sergio Quinonez, known as SURGE, is one of the renowned artists whose work helps beautify the space. “It creates community—people want to come here, hang out, have lunch here. This place is beautiful,” said Quinonez. Describing his mural, he added, “The focus with this mural and being in the Village Art Plaza was simply to mix a little bit of music, a little bit of art, and bring in some South Florida, some Sunrise elements.”

SURGE, a Los Angeles-born, Miami-raised contemporary artist, has collaborated with major brands like Nike, Adidas, Formula 1, Pepsi, and the Miami Dolphins, among others. His work at the Plaza contributes to an eclectic mix of artistic influences that define the space.

Emily Nicolosi, another featured artist, created a striking sculpture incorporating a stack of flowers designed to integrate a Sunrise motif representing the city. “We designed this sculpture to be a welcoming piece, the first thing people will see. I think it’s going to be a great place for people to come together and interact in Sunrise,” she said.

The grand opening of the Village Art Plaza is set for March 29th from 5 PM to 9 PM, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music, live painting, and interactive experiences. The event will offer guests the chance to meet the artists, explore the space, and capture stunning visuals of what is set to become one of South Florida’s most unique public destinations.

For more information and upcoming events at the Village Art Plaza, visit sunrisefl.gov/villageart.