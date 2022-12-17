Thieves steal Jamaican food truck from Go-Jerk in Miramar

Two Jamaican entrepreneurs who operate the popular food truck Go-Jerk in Miramar have received a massive blow to their business following the theft of a truck which they had bought to expand their offerings.

Christopher Crooks and Xavian McKenzie, both from Portland, Jamaica, operate Go-Jerk, a food establishment, and Go-Fresh which does natural juices in south Florida.

After starting Go-Jerk in 2019, which catered to parties and other events, they decided to purchase a truck that would allow them to increase mobile deliveries.

But on December 4, they found out that the truck had been stolen.

“The truck was last seen on the afternoon of December 3. We noticed that the truck was not there on the 4th, after my girlfriend called us asking if we had moved the truck from the print shop where it was parked to be wrapped with our logo,” Crooks said.

“This loss set us back tremendously in many ways. Firstly, we need the truck in order to be mobile and be able to get to our gigs across South Florida. The fact that it took us over three years to save and invest to get to this level, is really weighing on us. But we are not discouraged,” added Crooks who was supported by McKenzie.

According to McKenzie, the truck was bought through their savings over three years based on the support they had received from the Jamaican community in South Florida.

The two have established a GoFundMe page to attempt to raise funds for the purchase of a new truck and Crooks said this has started well.

“The South Florida community has been giving plenty of support and empathy to the situation.

The Food Spot is often described as more than just a place to grab food, but a place to experience the true authenticity of Jamaican Jerk done originally on a charcoal grill from local fresh ingredients. Go-Jerk has been involved in several events and activities in the community including Jerk and Wine Nights, ZoneZ Mask Party, Palm Beach Jerk Festival, Miami Reggae Sound System Festival, Bikini Sundays Miami, Ice Cream Sundayz Miami, and Pon D Endz Street Dance.

The business also does private catering for birthday parties, weddings and graduations.

Aside from jerk dishes, Go-Jerk also offers veggie soup, curried chicken, brown stewed chicken, oxtail, curried goat and curried chickpeas on its menu.