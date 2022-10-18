Pedestrian Killed in Pompano Beach Hit and Run

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Pompano beach last Thursday.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the cause of the fatal incident.

According to the official police report shortly before 8:30 p.m., an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound on West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue and proceeded through the intersection without stopping for the flashing red signal.

- Advertisement -

The pedestrian, who was crossing southbound in the western crosswalk, was struck by the vehicle which slowed but did not stop and continued west. A BSO deputy, who was nearby, heard the crash and immediately responded.

According to detectives, the preliminary investigation determined that the traffic signals at the intersection were malfunctioning, causing the traffic lights in all four directions to flash.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to Broward Health North. The victim was pronounced dead early Friday morning.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle involved to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Det. Sean Williams at 954-321-4840, or to submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.