Miami-Dade Commission approves initial $10.5M for FIFA World Cup Host Committee

Miami-Dade County is poised to allocate an additional $10.5 million in taxpayer funds to support the FIFA World Cup next summer, following a 9-3 vote by county commissioners in the first of two required approvals.

Supporters of the funding argue that it is an investment that will yield significant returns through increased tourism and economic activity. Commissioner Oliver Gilbert defended the allocation, stating, “Our protections for the income are a lot greater than the money we are investing. Just the money in hotel rooms alone, just in food and beverage alone.”

However, opponents on the commission criticize the move as unnecessary spending when the county is already working to avoid budget cuts. Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins voiced her opposition, questioning, “Why are we writing checks to these organizations when the event is already coming? We should be investing those dollars within our community.”

The final vote on the funding is scheduled for next month. Commissioner Rene Garcia emphasized the need for transparency, stating, “We can give them their opportunity to speak up and say what the investment is going to be used for and what we, the taxpayers of Miami-Dade County, are going to get for it.”

Miami gears up for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Miami is set to make history as it hosts the opening match of the highly anticipated FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The tournament will kick off on Saturday, June 14, at Hard Rock Stadium, where Inter Miami CF, led by Lionel Messi, will face Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly FC.

The expanded tournament will feature 32 clubs from 20 countries, with 63 matches played across 11 U.S. cities. FIFA President Gianni Infantino called the Miami opener a “Saturday evening showstopper in the Magic City” that will “ignite a historic month of world-class club football.”

Unlike the FIFA World Cup, which showcases national teams, the Club World Cup brings together top club teams, featuring players from more than 80 nationalities. South Florida’s diverse football-loving community, particularly those with Caribbean and Latin American ties, is expected to embrace the event enthusiastically.

Beyond the on-field spectacle, FIFA has confirmed a $1 billion prize pool for participating clubs, with an additional $250 million set aside for football development worldwide.

Tickets for all 63 matches are available at FIFA.com/tickets, with hospitality packages coming soon at FIFA.com/hospitality.